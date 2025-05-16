Newbury tips: Rosallion well-fancied to take Lockinge Stakes crown for Richard Hannon

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix pick their possible winners for the latest renewal of the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes, live from Newbury on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday.

Eight runners are set to go to post over a mile for the Group One contest in Berkshire, which was won last term by Audience when he was allowed to escape off the front end under Rab Havlin.

Rosallion heads the early market for Richard Hannon, making his first start since landing the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Dancing Gemini, Notable Speech and Tamfana also feature in a stellar race - which is live on Sky Sports Racing at 2.35pm.

Kate Tracey

"I was really trying to take Rosallion on but you go around the horses, going through each one before you come back and think 'why am I complicating this?' I was so keen on him for the 2000 Guineas when he was beaten by Notable Speech, although there were some unlucky stories in there that day. We know Notable Speech came into that race with plenty of conditioning to his name from the all-weather last season, rather than Rosallion went in there fresh.

"It's one apiece between Rosallion and Notable Speech now and I know the latter wasn't at his best in the St James's Palace but I don't think anything was beating him on that day given how game he was. I'm hoping he can pick up from where he left off although you never quite know when he's had such a serious infection. At 7/4, I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt."

Sam Boswell...

"Rosallion's record first time out fresh wouldn't put me off at 7/4. I'm going with a glass half-full approach and the trouble is, where can Richard Hannon place this horse for an easy start to the season? There isn't one - he is going to have to take on the very best. I'm really excited to see him back and weirdly it took me a while to warm to him, for some reason I was unfairly dismissive of his ability.

"We saw what he can do in the Guineas and then he went and reversed that form in the St James's Palace. The market will perhaps tell all - we saw that to good effect in last week's Derby trial - and there's so many angles with each runner, but I'm putting my colours firmly to the mast of Hannon's ship. The trainer has nearly a 30 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks so hopefully it's all systems go for Rosallion."

Declan Rix...

"I think it's fair to say the two key horses here are Rosallion and Notable Speech on form. I'm really looking forward to seeing how they've done physically over the winter because they haven't run in a little while and are both really strong travellers and it's going to be their first outing of the season.

"I know he was a two-year-old having his first run as a three-year-old, but we saw what can happen with a horse having his first start for a long time with The Lion In Winter, you can be fresh and you can be gassy. Before we even come into that, they're the type of characteristics Rosallion and especially Notable Speech have - they really do travel strongly in their races.

"If they're a little fresh I'm hoping we might have a renewal like last year, with horses getting loose off the front end. Sean Levey will take Rosallion back to get him settled and (William) Buick will do the same with Notable Speech, given they're two horses who would be comfortable over seven furlongs.

"I'm hoping for a similar scenario to last year and that's led me onto Lead Artist - 22/1 is a big price! He's had a run, the Gosdens have won two of the last 10 renewals and if you take a look at his pedigree, he's by Dubawi out of a mare called Obligate - who comes from an absolutely incredible Juddmonte family.

"The likes of Banks Hill are in there, as well as Cacique, Champs Elysees and Dansili. He is going to be better this year and I really hope Newbury don't put on any water overnight because the better the ground, the better his chance. I think Oisin Murphy will make plenty of use on him, doing his best Hawk Wing impression and setting a high tempo off the front end to get loose and steal it.

"Don't get me wrong, he's not as good as Rosallion or Notable Speech but he's had a run and I'm hoping he can grind them into submission on the day."

