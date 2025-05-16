Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Trailblazing jockey looks ahead to Lockinge Stakes day at Newbury

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle looks ahead to a big weekend of racing, which includes some nice chances at Newbury before a trip to Cologne to compete in the German 2000 Guineas.

Nebras looks strong on Handicap debut

My boss Imad Alsagar's lovely colt Nebras (2.00) makes his handicap debut at Newbury on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

He's the pick of my three rides on Group 1 Lockinge Stakes Day before I fly out to Germany to ride in their version of the 2000 Guineas. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Nebras has a great opportunity to get off the mark for the year in the 1m 2f Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap (2.00).

Image: Nebras is the pick of Hollie Doyle's Newbury rides

He's well drawn in stall five, will enjoy the forecast fast ground, and looks potentially well treated off a mark of 97 after running well in Listed company on Guineas weekend at Newmarket.

The son of Dubawi is still learning about the game - he's mentally quite immature and so has taken a little longer than expected to come to hand, but he remains open to plenty of improvement as he takes on respected rivals with similar ratings in Genealogy and Saddadd.

Qilin can be Queen for a day

Qilin Queen represents another live chance in the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes (3.10) over the same 1m 2f trip at Newbury.

Ed Walker's three-year-old brings strong form to the race, having finished second in this grade last season to subsequent French Guineas fourth Luther and third in the Listed Pretty Polly at Newmarket on her reappearance.

Related to some smart winners, that latest performance proved she's trained on well and is effective at the distance, so I'm expecting a bold show in pursuit of a breakthrough stakes success.

Kitaro out to translate sand form to turf

George Baker's Kitaro Kich will be a handful if he can translate his impressive All-Weather form to grass in the BoyleSports Home Of The Early Payout Handicap (4.20).

He scored his third win of the year on synthetics when taking a mile handicap at Chelmsford City at the end of March and ran well in defeat off a similar mark to Saturday's at Kempton last time out.

The five-year-old gets plenty of weight from his main markets rivals and is clearly a much-improved gelding since last stepping onto turf at Goodwood last July.

Rooting for old friends in Lockinge

I'd love to see Rosallion win the Group 1 BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (2.35) at Newbury for my old boss Richard Hannon and good friend Sean Levey.

Image: Rosallion headlines the Lockinge Stakes

I understand they've been very happy with him on his build up to a racecourse return after having his brilliant three-year-old season cut short by injury.

It's a big ask to jump straight back into the highest company after an 11-month lay-off, but I expect this beautiful Classic winning colt's class to see him through, probably at the expense of Roger Teal's Dancing Gemini. His Group 2 bet365 Mile win at Sandown puts him right in the firing line with race-fitness on his side, but he's in deeper waters now.

Chasing Classic success in Germany

I fly to Germany on Sunday, where I'm hoping Eternal Elixir can give me a second Classic success three years after my first on Nashwa in the French 1000 Guineas.

Archie Watson's colt lines up in the Group 2 Coolmore City Of Troy German 2000 Guineas (3.33) at Cologne three weeks after his reappearance second in Group 3 company at Krefeld.

His performance that day can be upgraded, so we're hopeful he has what it takes to go one better in this higher grade. Drawn well enough in stall six, he's entitled to have come on for that first run of the year too.

The one he may have to beat is Francis-Henri Graffard's filly Vertical Blue, who lowered the colours of last weekend's controversial French 1000 Guineas winner Zarigana in last season's Group 1 Marcel Boussac.