Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon and the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil feature live on Sunday

We have a competitive card from Ripon on Sunday afternoon as well as Grade One action from Auteuil, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.40 Ripon

It's two runs and two wins for Ed Bethell's progressive filly Fluorescence who lines up in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap after a comfortable three-length victory last time out at Redcar. This is her first taste of handicap company and, given her 100 per cent record, her opening mark of 85 could be lenient.

Greydreambeliever was not up to Group Three company in the Fred Darling on her reappearance, but she returns to a much more realistic level here and has shown enough to suggest she can be competitive off this mark.

The David O'Meara-trained Mae Amor returns after a lay-off, looking to back up her maiden win at Wolverhampton when last seen. She is still relatively unexposed at the trip and could go well if ready.

Beaujolais Nouveau arrives in fine fettle, having been placed in her last four races and won readily on her final start of last season. She made a nice reappearance last time out over course and distance and, granted the benefit of a run, she can go well.

2.40 Ripon

The Tim Easterby-trained Anaisa took a nice step forward from her debut to get off the mark last time out, despite fly-jumping the start. She carries a penalty in the Hammond-Associates Celebrate Yorkshire Spoon's 30th Raceday EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes but this step up in trip could help her eke out some more improvement.

Newcomer Fast Generation, for Richard Fahey, is out of Dawn Approach mare Second Generation, who won a Listed contest at Vichy as a two-year-old which has already produced a couple of smart performers, so warrants respect on debut.

Spinning Lizzie represents Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, who have already produced some talented two-year-old performers, and is a half-sister to smart two-year-old runner Lambeth Walk. This does not look the deepest contest and, if fully revved up, she could make her mark.

3.05 Auteuil - Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

The coveted Le Defi des Haras - Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris is set to take place at Auteuil and returning hero Gran Diose returned to action with a smart performance in Grade Two company on his reappearance over a trip short of his best. He bids to land his third Grade One for trainer Louisa Carberry and on his best form will prove a tough horse to beat.

Goliath Du Rheu looks the chief threat having impressed in the Grand Steeple-Chase Masters - Prix Murat on his last appearance. He bids to land a hat-trick here and, if handling this marathon trip, he has a live chance of spoiling the party.

Grandeur Nature was beaten a neck in the contest last year and was only mowed down late by the reopposing Gran Diose on the run for the line. He did not do much to fill you with confidence on his reappearance but with that run behind him, better can be expected in his bid to go one better.

Best of the rest

2.15 Auteuil - Prix Ferdinand Dufaure

Altura made a really good impression when winning comfortably in Grade Two company over today's course and distance and will prove a warm order to land her first Grade One.

4.30 Auteuil - Prix Alain du Breil - Course de Haies de Printemps des 4yo

A Grade One contest for four-year-old hurdlers that sees last-time-out-winners Leho, Lemon Sweet, Lovely Guy, Neverchangedoctor, Nikkaluokta and Six Figures all take a big step up in grade.

Djin's has contested in better company than most of his rivals already and that experience could stand him in good stead.