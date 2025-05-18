Charlie Appleby dreaming of another Classic double as Ruling Court and Desert Flower prepare for Epsom

Charlie Appleby has full confidence both Betfred Derby hope Ruling Court and Oaks favourite Desert Flower will cope with the step up in trip when the Newmarket winners tackle a mile and a half at Epsom next month.

The duo impressed on the Rowley Mile when landing their respective Guineas and Appleby feels their class negates any nagging stamina doubts there may be.

"Of course there is an 'if', but we go there with confidence and William (Buick) will ride them with the confidence they will get the trip," said Appleby.

"Both are obviously stepping up half a mile but what I do believe is when you have good horses like that, sometimes they haven't really got to stay a true mile and a half and at Epsom the one thing you have to do is be able travel.

"You get the Leger horses and they finish fifth or sixth at Epsom. You need to just keep yourself balanced coming down the hill and then take it from there.

"Desert Flower, as Will said, twice he's ridden her on the Rowley Mile and twice he's not been able to pull her up until the cricket pitch so I think that speaks for itself. I think you could probably say the same about Ruling Court [after the Guineas]."

Appleby's conviction is bolstered by the steadfast temperament shown by both of his Guineas champions in the opening Classics of the season, with no concerns whatsoever that the razzmatazz of the Downs on Derby weekend may hinder the chances of his big-race candidates.

"I think we saw that Ruling Court was a different horse from the UAE Guineas to the English Guineas in his temperament at Newmarket," continued Appleby.

Image: Desert Flower wins the 1000 Guineas

"Admittedly we had prepped ourselves with the precaution of going down to post early, but when I saddled him I felt this was a different horse and one that was maturing mentally. He was great to saddle, walked round the back there and took a few turns in the main parade ring and didn't turn a hair, then went to post well.

"Desert Flower has not done as much travelling - Doncaster is the furthest she's travelled - but she's just got a great mindset and nothing seems to faze her too much."

The Godolphin handler is also happy for both horses to remain behind closed doors until their dates with destiny, after dismissing the prospect of a racecourse gallop before the meeting.

"They'll stay at home from now on," added Appleby.

"I've used Breakfast with the Stars before, admittedly with horses with a different profile, but I don't feel the need to go there. It was never on the radar to go and after their races I still don't feel the need to go.

"They've both got enough runs under their belts and Ruling Court has gone left-handed at Meydan. I know that's not an undulating track but I feel both showed they are balanced enough by the way they went through the dip at Newmarket, they are slick."