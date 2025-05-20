Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham, Lingfield and Southwell

We have action across both codes on Tuesday afternoon, with racing from Hexham and Southwell as well as flat action from Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Southwell - Duke Of Luckley chases the hat-trick

The Martin Keighley-trained Duke Of Luckley bids to land the hat-trick in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase but needs to overcome a decent lay-off if he's to do so. He produced a career-best when last seen, running out a seven-length winner at Catterick and arrives here seven pounds higher because of it. If returning in a similar vein of form, he will take some beating

Harel Du Marais was narrowly denied in a three-runner race at Huntingdon last month and looks to get back to winning ways over the same course and distance he obliged over back in March.

Dan and Harry Skelton have started the new season as well as they ended the last, with the yard in flying form. They combine here with Asian Star, who hasn't been seen since disappointing in November. Hopefully, the mare can bounce back today.

3.40 Lingfield - Ollie Sangster-trained Profit Refused looks to follow up

Pompey Ventures have already had some success when purchasing horses in training and they look to have another nice type on their hands with Profit Refused who made a winning seasonal debut at Wetherby for Ollie Sangster. Purchased for €45,000 from Kevin Prendergast's yard, he's only been put up four pounds for that success and looks capable of going in again in the Redinet's Rocket Handicap.

The George Boughey-trained Brasil Power is yet to win on turf however his all-weather record is 4-19 and this mark still doesn't look beyond him. He disappointed at Ascot last time but could bounce back in this smaller field.

Urban Sprawl arrives here off the back of a quick turnaround, having run with great credit in a hot Handicap at York last week. A repeat of that effort would see him go close here and Callum Shepherd takes the ride for Charlie Johnston.

8.28 Hexham - Hardy Du Seuil and Benson feature

Jamie Snowden sends Hardy Du Seuil to the Port Of Blyth Handicap Hurdle, where he drops back in trip having not been seen to best effect when upped to three miles for the first time. He's the top-rated contender in the field but Joe Anderson takes a handy three pounds off his back for the trip to Hexham and rides for a trainer who has a healthy 28% strike-rate at the course, with 11 winners from 40 runners.

Benson was rated 139 at his peak but is no longer the force of old and has dropped to 118 after a series of disappointing efforts. Lewis Dobb takes seven pounds off his back this afternoon in hope of a revival off a career-low mark for an in-form yard.

Well Educated looks to win for the first time since May 2024 where he made it two on the bounce with a win at Kelso having won over today's course and distance five days prior. He has run creditably since then without winning and drops to an interesting mark for the George Bewley yard.

See A Stride and The Jeweller's Pet complete the line-up.

Best of the rest

2.10 Lingfield

Londoner bids to make it two on the bounce in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap, having clung on gamely to score at Newcastle.

Wadacre Gomez has been more miss than hit lately but he drops to a dangerous mark and a repeat of his penultimate effort would see him go close.

Gincident landed his fifth victory at the start of last month and has been knocking at the door in three subsequent runs but is unexposed to this new trip and could well prove better for it in time.

3.50 Southwell

Eremenko is a half-sister to the more than capable Doddiethegreat and makes her racecourse debut for the same connections as her sibling.

The Skeltons are represented by a full-sister to the talented Get A Tonic in Atomic Sonic, and given the way that team have started the new season, you wouldn't be surprised if she were to make a good impression first time up.

Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy team up with No Tricks At All, making for an intriguing bumper.

6.28 Hexham

Willie Shake Hands returns to the scene of his last-time-out victory, bidding to follow up and given he hasn't been out of the frame in his last four starts, he looks sure to go well once more.

Dream Jet wasn't able to go toe-to-toe with that rival last time out but it was his first start since last November and a better run can be expected with a run under his belt.

7.28 Hexham

Kicksaftersix is chasing a hat-trick over today's course and distance and given his clear affinity for the course, his new career-high mark may not be enough to stop him from going in again.

Halfway House Lad won over today's course and distance two starts back but couldn't compete with the reopposing Kicksaftersix last time out. He does arrive here on much better terms however and that should bring the pair much closer together.

The Bewleys are represented by Robert D'Ores who shares a similar success rate at Hexham to his rivals, having struck twice at the course in his last three starts.