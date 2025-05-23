Irish 2000 Guineas tips: Weekend Winners team preview Saturday's Classic featuring favourite Field Of Gold

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look ahead to the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday, as well as picks from Haydock and Goodwood.

Field Of Gold heads the market as he seeks Classic redemption following a much-talked-about defeat in the Newmarket equivalent under Kieran Shoemark.

Colin Keane does the steering this time for Juddmonte, who have three runners in the race, while the challengers also include the returning Hotazhell.

Host Kate Tracey…

"I'm expecting Field Of Gold to take all the beating. I was with him in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the only concern I have here is the track.

"My betting angle is Hotazhell each-way. He showed a great attitude in the Futurity when we last saw him.

"I know this is a belated reappearance and we've got to hope the rain comes, but I think he's overpriced."

Image: Hotazhell battles to victory at Doncaster

At The Races' Declan Rix…

"I think Field Of Gold's form is comfortably better than the rest of the field and he could improve again.

"Windlord could be the key in this race in terms of how it's run. I wonder if he's in here to tee it up for Field Of Gold?

"I think Field Of Gold will win but I'm going to approach this race in the betting without the favourite market. If you take Field Of Gold out of the equation, it's a brilliant betting race.

"In that market, Rashabar is 8/1 and I just can't believe that price. We shouldn't forget he finished ahead of Field Of Gold in the Jean-Luc Lagardere.

"He might be that price because he missed the French Guineas but that was because of a temperature, nothing drastic, so if the vibes are right I think he's a cracking each-way bet without Field Of Gold."

Image: Rashabar missed the French Guineas with a temperature

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"This is a really good renewal of this race and Juddmonte are looking to continue what's been a fine season for them.

"I really like Field Of Gold but I don't like the price. I'm expecting him to drift because people will want to take him on.

"I just felt that reappearance against Wimbledon Hawkeye was so impressive and what got lost about the 2000 Guineas ride was it was still a fine effort to finish where he did.

"At odds against I'd be with the horse."