Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sosie the star of the show in Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp

There is Group One action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Sunday as Sardinian Warrior and Elmalka take on French star Sosie in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

2.45 ParisLongchamp - Sosie can shine in Prix d'Ispahan

Prix Ganay winner Sosie looks to make it back-to-back victories in Group One races with a shot at the Prix d'Ispahan (2.25) at ParisLongchamp.

Fourth in last year's Arc and a general 14/1 for the race this year, Andre Fabre's four-year-old has yet to run a bad race and should take all the beating.

Coming over from Britain is Sardinian Warrior and Elmalka. The former, named after Frankie Dettori, is bidding to win for the fifth straight time but needs to take a large leap from his Listed success at Ascot last month in the Paradise Stakes.

Roger Varian's Elmalka has not got her nose in front since running out a 28/1 winner of last year's 1000 Guineas and found Cinderella's Dream too good at Newmarket last time.

Fabre's second runner Alcantor has a trio of Group Three victories to his name but has yet to deliver at the top level.

Also on the card, the Group One Prix Vicomtesse Vigier (3.28) features fan favourite Trueshan among the British contenders for this staying contest.

3.48 Uttoxeter - Heltenham has every chance of Clarke Chase success

One of the highlights of the summer jumps season, Uttoxeter's Clarke Chase (3.48) has attracted a typically strong field, including runners from the big yards of Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson.

Skelton runs two with the main fancy looking like being Heltenham, who won well at Perth last month. At 10 years old, Real Stone is the veteran of the field.

Matterhorn had a four-timer last summer and may be coming back to that form after a good run into second at Plumpton last time out.

Bhaloo was third in a Grade Two handicap chase at Cheltenham last time out after picking up a win at Newbury the time before that.

2.58 Fontwell - Doc McCoy looking to keep the party rolling

It's been a busy week already for Jamie Snowden's Doc McCoy. On Tuesday, the seven-year-old came home second at Huntingdon, before going one better just two days later over at Ffos Las.

That took his strike-rate over hurdles back to 50% (three from six) and he could take some stopping in the Back A Winner - Birchwood Kia Chichester Handicap Hurdle (2.58) at Fontwell.

Sam's Amour is going for a hat-trick, coming back off a 206-day break for Keiran Burke and Adam Wedge.

The Bold Thady was successful in two hurdle races on good ground and was second on the last outing in a hurdle race at Ludlow over three miles last month.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, Uttoxeter and Fontwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday May 25