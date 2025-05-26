Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor hosts afternoon card before Shoemaker Mile showdown

Indian Creek and Amazonian Dream are set to do battle at Windsor in the feature of seven contests - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Windsor - Course and distance specialists Indian Creek and Amazonian Dream lock horns

The six-furlong course at Windsor is somewhat of a specialist's track and plenty of course winners feature here today. Indian Creek has possibly been lined-up for this valuable pot by his new trainer Sheena West after a nice pipe opener at Ascot last time out. If building on that, the eight-year-old will surely go well in this Blackmore Design And Build Handicap.

Amazonian Dream has raced at the track 15 times with three wins to his name over the course and distance. Regular rider Lewis Edmunds gets the leg up today aboard this horse, who has been dropped to a mark of 87.

The unexposed Durham Castle lines up for Simon and Ed Crisford now chasing the hat-trick after a smooth handicap win at Goodwood towards the end of last season. He's up 9lb and should have more progression with another year on his back.

Change Signs disappointed at York the last day but will be a contender if he can rediscover the form that saw him finish second and third in the same Class 3 company he finds himself in here.

3.55 Windsor - Sean, Native Warrior and Talis Evolvere feature

Karl Burke sends Native Warrior to Windsor for Wathnan Racing and warrants a chance if rediscovering his old form. He was third at Royal Ascot in the Britannia and ran competitively in some nice handicaps, but his form tailed off towards the end of the year. Richard Kingscote takes a rare ride for the yard in this Blackmore Building Contractors Ltd Handicap.

Sean will be priming himself for the Racing League having run so well in the competition last year. He's dropping down the handicap and could bounce back for the Osborne team, despite having regressed somewhat thus far in the campaign.

Richard Hannon is a dangerous man to discount at Windsor and Talis Evolvere ran creditably behind the potentially smart My Cloud last time. This small field race could suit today. Of the others, keep an eye on Socialite - who returns for the Charlie Hills operation after being gelded.

4.30 Windsor - City Of Delight chases the hat-trick

City Of Delight's career record stands at six wins with 13 runs for David Menuisier, which includes a success in the valuable City and Surburban Handicap at Epsom in the early part of the season. He's up 3lb for that win, although the handicapper still hasn't quite got a grip of him and he could fare well in this Thorn Plant Hire Ltd Handicap.

The Jim Boyle-trained Son Of Man has hit the crossbar since joining the yard and was a touch unlucky last time when nabbed late. The handicapper keeps nudging him up, but more could be to come on the turf. Houstonn travelled with plenty of zest at Ascot last time and didn't find much when asked.

Silawi dons the Wathnan Racing colours, with the fit-again James Doyle in the plate after recovering from a broken collarbone.

Stateside...

Be Your Best could be the one to beat in the latest renewal of the Grade 1 Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita (11.59pm BST), but will have to produce a better showing than when she finished last of eight in the Jenny Wiley Stakes last month. A winner at Grade 3 and Grade 2 level - including in the TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational Stakes - Irad Ortiz Jr's mount will be well-supported for Saffie A Joseph Jr. Liguria, Alpha Bella and Expensive Queen all hold claims, as does No Show Sammy Jo.

As Monday rolls into Tuesday, the Shoemaker Mile Stakes (1.00am) takes centre stage, with connections of Atitlan and Seminole Chief both hoping for a third consecutive victory.

