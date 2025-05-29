Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon, Yarmouth and Lingfield host competitive Flat cards

Padishakh and Let's Dream are set to lock horns in today's feature clash at Ripon on a blockbuster Thursday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Ripon - Padishakh and Let's Dream fancied for feature

A typically competitive field of 12 have assembled for this feature Ripon Cathedral Handicap at Ripon.

Padishakh looks a good place to start having scored on debut for the Ed Bethell team at Nottingham last time and a 3lb rise may not stop him following up.

Michael Bell saddles Let's Dream who caused a big shock when landing a valuable Chester pot on his return and he must be feared in this lesser grade.

Last year's winner Titian warrants respect as he arrives on a 2lb lower mark for Julie Camacho and Cam Hardie.

3.10 Yarmouth - Debut winner Miss Cartesian faces Showering

Ralph Beckett's Miss Cartesian made a pleasing debut when scoring with a bit to spare at Wolverhampton in November and she makes plenty of appeal on this turf debut under Rossa Ryan.

Showering heads the opposition for the William Haggas team. A winner on debut at Newcastle, he chased home The Watcher at the same venue next time and must concede weight all round on this reappearance under Tom Marquand.

4.00 Lingfield - 85-rated Sea Poetry headlines

Sea Poetry will be fancied to double her tally in this Nicholls & Clarke 150th Year Anniversary Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Owen Burrows' three-year-old made a winning debut at Kempton in November and the form of that success has been franked since. She failed to concede a penalty when runner-up on her return and should prove hard to beat here.

The Charlie Hills-trained Elarak might have more to offer having finished sixth on his sole start at Newmarket, while Polygram is sure to be involved having run with credit on both runs this spring.

Best of the rest

Yarmouth's British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.40pm) sees some powerful ownership group represented, with Man Of Vision an eyecatching debutant in the Godolphin blue. Trained by Charlie Appleby, this son of Dubawi will be partnered with Tom Marquand. Rodeo (John and Thady Gosden), Brave Hunter and Velocity Vow are all of interest on debut.

The 4.10pm Winning Experience With Moulton Racing Novice Stakes sees Spinning Wheel bid to remain unbeaten, with Harry Davies on board, for the Simon and Ed Crisford team. Sharp Move- a son of Frankel- debuts for William Haggas, with Tom Marquand booked to ride.

Over at Lingfield, an open-looking Luncheon Voucher Club Maiden Fillies' Stakes at 3.30pm could see Miss Herschel build on a promising debut third for the Andrew Balding operation, stepping slightly up in trip to a mile and two furlongs.

Ripon's garden racecourse is the venue for Barmyblade's hat-trick bid in the North East Gunners Cup Handicap. Donning the colours of the owners' beloved Sheffield United, David Allan's mount must carry a 6lb penalty.

A little later at 5.30pm, Havana Prince - who has two successes over the course and distance to his name - is involved in the closing Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap. Cosmos Raj has also performed admirably this term and may return to the winners' enclosure with Danny Tudhope booked to ride.

Across the channel at Lion D'Angers, Willie Mullins runs Lope De Lilas up against David Menuisier's Laura Bay in the 3.55pm Prix Urban Sea.

Watch every race from Ripon, Lingfield and Yarmouth - live on Sky Sports Racing...