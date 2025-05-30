Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Chepstow host Flat action live on Friday

It's all eyes on the flat this Friday with Brighton and Chepstow hosting some competitive action on the level, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.25 Chepstow - Sea Poetry and El Matador contest strong novice

Sea Poetry and El Matador contest a cracking renewal of the Dragonbet: Supporting British Racing Novice Stakes at Chepstow.

Owen Burrows saddles Sea Poetry who made a winning debut at Kempton in November and the form of that success has been franked since. She failed to concede a penalty when runner-up on her return but should be in the mix here.

El Matador built on his debut to narrowly land a Salisbury novice on his return this month and a bold bid is expected despite conceding weight all round.

Lord Montague and Magnetite complete the shortlist.

4.40 Brighton - Hat-trick seeking Havana Mojito headlines

John Gallagher's Havana Mojito arrives in the form of his life after winning his last two starts at this venue and a five-pound penalty looks fair as he reverts to the mile for the starsports.bet Handicap under Darragh Keenan.

Disclosure will top the weights as he drops in class for James Owen. Mason Paetel claims a handy seven pounds and a reproduction of his recent second could see him hard to beat.

Johnjay bounced back to form when third here last time and makes each-way appeal, dropping another pound to a career-low mark.

3.05 Brighton - In-form Time Patrol faces Capuchinero

Tony Carroll's Time Patrol is fancied to complete a hat-trick as he heads back up to seven furlongs in the Download The Star Sports App Handicap. A winner on his last two starts over six furlongs here, he bids to make it five wins from just nine turf starts.

Capuchinero returned to form when comfortably seeing off Triggered at Wolverhampton last week and warrants respect, although he must prove equally effective on the grass.

Cables Queen is worth a market watch as she makes her handicap debut off a mark of 63 and could be a player based on her penultimate effort.

Best of the rest

2.55 Chepstow

The Pricing By Real Bookmakers At Dragonbet Maiden Stakes looks a competitive contest with Wathnan Racing's Sea of Kings holding some fascinating credentials. He is a full brother to the late Sea Of Class who made an eye-catching debut behind a subsequent winner at Nottingham first time up before changing hands.

Noble Horizon is out of Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens and arrives here off the back of two smart efforts in good company so can get involved in this company.

2.25 Chepstow

Pomme Pomme heads to the Dragonbet - Oncourse And Online Handicap in her bid to land the hat-trick. She steps back up to the trip she won impressively over on her penultimate start and should be primed for another bold bid.

1.28 Compiegne

The beautifully-bred Melanesia has been supplemented for a maiden at Compiegne and arrives here off the back of a promising display at Fontainebleau where her inexperience found her out on the run for home. Better can be expected from this daughter of Sea The Stars and Group One-winning mare Indonesienne.