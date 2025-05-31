Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester, Lingfield and Southwell feature live on Saturday

Never So Brave and Myal are set to face off in the feature contest of eight races from Chester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Chester - Never So Brave and Myal contest feature handicap

Never So Brave and Myal headline a field of 13 for the feature Ladbrokes Handicap at Chester.

Never So Brave has joined Andrew Balding from Sir Michael Stoute and heads the market having undergone gelding surgery since last seen. The four-year-old showed useful form last spring before finishing the season tailed off at Ascot and has a bit to prove on this return, stepping back up to seven furlongs.

Myal has been a fine horse for the Steph Hollinshead yard winning five of his 11 starts and must be feared having not been beaten far at Ascot on his last start. Telemark may have needed the run when finishing seventh on reappearance at Newcastle the last day. The in-form Jack Mitchell retains the ride for the Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Of the others, Bobby Bennu remains unexposed in handicaps, while Fair Point drops in class having run in Listed company when last seen.

6.10 Lingfield - Cavalry Call and Papagei lock horns

The Crisfords saddle Cavalry Call who tops the weights for the Truelove Trophy Handicap at Lingfield. The son of Invincible Army has finished in the first two on each of his last four starts and must be fancied to go close again despite creeping up in the weights to a mark of 79.

Papagei returned with a taking third at Musselburgh in April before disappointing when fancied for a York handicap last time. He can be expected to bounce back and rates a big danger under Jonny Peate.

Odin Legacy finished behind Cavalry Call at Windsor on his last start and will hope to reverse form off 1lb better. Alec Voikhansky replaces Joe Leavy in the plate, with the latter having just ridden out his claim.

3.55 Chester - In-form Charmaine seeks another success

The James Fanshawe-trained Charmaine arrives seeking a hat-trick having scored by a neck at Southwell and Kempton on her last two starts and this improving type could prove tough to beat off a 3lb higher mark in the Seat Unique Handicap.

Box To Box is a four-time course winner all over shorter distances and he makes each-way appeal as he should strip fitter for his recent reappearance. Local trainer Hugo Palmer partners this five-time-winner with Silvestre de Sousa.

Others to note include Spirit Of Acklam who won impressively at Ayr last month and looks capable of better as he heads up in grade.

Best of the rest

The opening Radnor Hills Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1.35pm) sees Breckenbrough fly the flag for Valmont and Andrew Balding, with Jason Watson booked. This Kingman filly steps back to seven furlongs here and will be in the frame if he can produce a similar performance to when he chased home Consecrated back in early April.

Tricky Tel made a winning start for connections on the Roodee earlier this month and returns in search of the honours in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. In opposition is Amo Racing newcomer Come On Over, a Kodiac colt recently purchased for 200,000 guineas.

Nazuki arrives at Chester chasing the hat-trick in the 4.30pm Kids Pass Fillies' Handicap but will be wary of Eve Johnson Houghton's capable filly Glamour Show.

At Lingfield, Wathnan Racing give a first start to their £160,000 purchase Shine On Me in the Betting Room Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.40pm). One of her rivals is set to be Godolphin's Twilight Star, who was only beaten a neck when last seen at Newmarket.

A battle between Muker and Circus Lion looks the key headline in the wingmanclub.co.uk Handicap (5.25pm) at Southwell, although Sanat could also enter calculations with Mason Paetel taking off 7lb for Mick Appleby.

Across the channel, Auteuil plays host to the Listed Prix Stanley at 10am before the Grade Three Prix La Perichole and Grade Two Prix Des Drags take centre stage.

Watch Chester, Lingfield and Southwell - live on Sky Sports Racing...