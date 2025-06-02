Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Brighton host live action

Strong Warrior and Rajaking put their unbeaten records on the line in this afternoon's feature from Windsor - one of 13 live domestic races on Sky Sports Racing today.

7.15 Windsor - Unbeaten contenders Strong Warrior and Rajaking clash

Richard Fahey's three-year-old Strong Warrior is the one to watch here, having beaten Hammer The Hammer on debut, who has since climbed to a handicap rating off 100, confirming that form. He then won at Pontefract following a long layoff and is bound to come on heaps for that effort and seeks to remain unbeaten in this Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap. Clearly he's highly regarded, holding a speculative entry in the Commonwealth Cup - which is a race his trainer won with Perfect Power back in 2022.

Another with big claims is Rajaking for the Stuart Williams team, who is also bidding to remain unbeaten after winning his first two starts. He has a game attitude and will likely be staying on in the closing stages.

The more exposed contender is Kevin Philippart De Foy's So Darn Hot, who has performed well in some top Class 2 handicaps, including when finishing third at Newmarket recently. Jack Mitchell is back on board, having won on him at Lingfield in February and he is a big player with experience in the locker.

Mythical Composer completes the shortlist in what looks to be a cracking matchup, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.45 Windsor - Westridge and Silver Gunn feature

Westridge was given an opening mark of 88 on his handicap debut after beating stablemate Roi De France at Windsor. His mark has since dropped to 85 following some sub-par efforts, but he bounced back to show his ability when just being headed in the final strides at Kempton last time out. That run came in first-time cheekpieces, and he should go close again with Rab Havlin in the driving seat this time.

Marco Botti's Silver Gunn has won twice at Windsor, including off a mark of 80 here. He also ran well in defeat in this race last year off the same mark. This runner also went close over course and distance last time and remains a big player despite a 3lb rise.

Last-time-out winners Morcar and Hitched arrive in good form and could have a say, whilst Nap Hand will be looking to bounce back from a couple of disappointing outings when stepping down in class for Alan King.

3.00 Brighton - Al Shaqab Racing's Hattal headlines

Ollie Sangster's Simmering ran a cracker in the 1000 Guineas for Al Shaqab Racing, and the same combination have a new filly on the scene with Hattal, who makes her debut. This No Nay Never filly cost 320,000 guineas and all eyes will be on her to go close, especially given she is receiving 5lb from the colts and geldings in this Weatherbys Racing Bank Maiden Stakes.

Getreadytorumble was hampered at Wolverhampton recently but still plugged on well once switched to finish second. Jack Channon will be hopeful he can go one better this time with Nicola Currie in the saddle.

Richard Hughes and Finley Marsh team up with Lazzar, who drops back in trip after a solid third over six furlongs at Windsor last time out. He's the most experienced in the field and will look to put that to good use as he bids to break his maiden tag.

In The City completes the quartet, returning from a break after being gelded. Since finishing ninth on debut at Newbury in September he has switched to the Warren Greatrex yard and is somewhat of an unknown quantity.

Best of the rest

At Brighton, recent course and distance victor Twilight Guest headlines the line-up for the Download The Star Sports App Handicap (4.10pm). He must carry a 5lb penalty under David Egan but stands every chance of defying that, being the only in-form contender.

The South Coast card closes with the Starsports.Bet Classified Stakes at 5.15pm, where Victors Dream will be looking to go one better after only being beaten half a length over the course and distance last month. Phoebe Edwards' 7lb claim could prove pivotal.

Over at Windsor, American Gulf - a half-brother to the likes of Mammas Girl and Arabie - makes his debut for Paul and Oliver Cole in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. Charlie Hills' Dark Angel colt will make for interesting opposition, also making a first start for connections.

Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett team up once more about Jettie's Run, who switches to turf for the first time in the Download The Fitzdares App Now Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Watch every race from Windsor and Brighton, live on Sky Sports Racing.