Sunly remains unbeaten with improved performance in Prix de Royaumont at Chantilly

A raiding mission to Royal Ascot or the Irish Oaks could be on Sunly's dance card after she maintained her unbeaten record in style at Chantilly.

Connections will now deliberate over a host of high-class options which include a tilt at the Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal meeting later this month or a trip to the Curragh for Classic action in July.

Barry Mahon, European racing manager of owners Juddmonte, told Sky Sports Racing: "She was very impressive and in fairness to Francis he has always held her in high regard, even last year as a two-year-old. She didn't get to the racetrack but he said she would be a good filly.

"Her first two races were impressive and I think she looked very good there today and is very exciting going forward.

"I asked Christophe about going further and he said a mile and a half is good, that she relaxes well and accelerates well and not to change things at the minute.

"She has options and if she came out of it well she could go for the Ribblesdale and if she needed a bit more time she could go for the Irish Oaks. There's also a race in France a bit later on so she has plenty of options and let's see how she comes out for it, but she looks to have a big future."

Soumillon strikes Sandringham gold with Godspeed

Image: Godspeed wins the Prix de Sandringham (Photo: Zuzanna Lupa)

Godspeed put herself in the Prix de Diane equation with victory in the Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly.

Carlos and Yann Lerner's daughter of Hello Youmzain was an impressive winner on the Chantilly all-weather on her debut in February and also ran with credit on the same track on her second start.

Since then she has placed behind Zarigana in the Prix de la Grotte before also finishing behind that rival when eighth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches last month.

With Christophe Soumillon taking over in the saddle, Godspeed returned to her very best to register a second career victory in this Group Two event, with Eve Johnson Houghton's Betty Clover back in third.

"Myself and Christophe had a big night in Munich and are about to have a big one in Paris, that was a very good effort by the filly," said Yann Lerner.

"We missed a little part of the season but after this there could be better to come.

"She's in the French Oaks in 15 days and need to talk to all the partners before making a decision whether to run, but what I do know is that she's a very good filly."

There was a huge moment in the career of trainer Josephine Soudan earlier on the card when Graft saw off Karl Burke's Super Soldier in the Prix la Fleche.

The British raider had long been up with the pace in the Listed race and fought hard once headed by the son of US Navy Flag, who had banked plenty of experience at the beginning of his career.

However, Super Soldier ultimately paid the price for his early exertions as Graft toughed it out for a half-length success.

"It is unbelievable and we're very lucky to have this horse, he is very tough," Soudan told Sky Sports Racing.

"It is great for the owners and breeders and part-owner Henry Chavancy is a very good friend of mine.

"The horse is named after Henry's son received a graft of the liver earlier this year which was a huge thing and that is why we gave that name to him and this is a great reward.

"It's a very nice story and when we were looking at names for the colt, we were looking at something to honour Henry's son as he was very courageous and the horse has done the job for him."

Slow start costs Kind Of Blue at Chantilly

Image: Kind Of Blue and James Doyle won for trainer James Fanshawe (left) and Richard Brown at Ascot last year

There was disappointment for James Fanshawe's Royal Ascot hope Kind Of Blue in the Prix du Gros-Chene, after he completely missed the break and came home last in the Chantilly sprint.

The Wathnan Racing-owned Group One winner was sent off favourite on seasonal bow in the five-furlong heat, but he lost any chance of taking a hand in the finish as he was unsettled in the stalls before losing significant ground to his rivals when the gates opened.

James Doyle's mount was eventually beaten a total of six lengths by the winner Monteille, finishing last of the nine contenders, but Fanshawe tried to take the positives out of a somewhat disappointing trip to France.

He said: "It wasn't the plan and he just completely missed the break.

"Looking at it from a positive angle, he's been out, had a run and blown the cobwebs away. All being well, we'll go to Ascot.

"It wasn't ideal but at least he's got a run under his belt. We'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

Monteille was making just her second start for trainer Mario Baratti and showed a tremendous attitude to finish strongly off the quick fractions set by eventual third, the Czech speedball Ponntos.

The winner finished sixth to new Wathnan recruit Lazzat on her return and having enjoyed the drop back to five furlongs, she could now have a trip to the Royal meeting on her agenda having been trimmed to 25-1 from 80s by Coral for the King Charles III Stakes.

"She was very unlucky in the Petit Couvert where she never saw daylight and would have been in the first three and might have won," said John Hammond, racing manager for winning owner Gerard Augustin-Normand.

"She was over the top last autumn and needed her first run back. She looks like a filly that is coming to herself and has a good shape about her.

"She is in the King's Stand at Ascot [King Charles III] so it is now a possibility, let's see."