Oaks preview: Hollie Doyle talks through her four Epsom rides and previews Friday's Classic and Coronation Cup

Course and distance winner Tribal Rhythm is one of four rides at Epsom on Friday for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, who also gives her verdict on the Betfred Oaks and the Coronation Cup.

A half-brother to my star sprinter Bradsell, TRIBAL RHYTHM could be my best chance of a winner at Epsom on Friday when he lines up for the Trustatrader Handicap (4.35).

Trained by the shrewd Denis Coakley, he returned from an eight-month absence to win over course and distance for my husband Tom (Marquand) in April and can only be sharper for that.

A 4lb rise looks fair enough and I'm happy with my middle draw. Track form here is a big advantage and he gets in off a light weight, too.

York run offers hope for Westerton

WESTERTON has been running better than his latest form figures suggest so I'm expecting a bold show in the Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap (3.15) at Epsom.

Alan King's five-year-old wasn't beaten far in a good race at York's Dante Festival last month, when my husband Tom was on board.

Alan's been working hard to get his confidence back after a quiet spell and I think he'll enjoy the unique test that Epsom presents over what is definitely his optimum trip. He's also 2lb better off, which always helps.

Kid out to find missing spark

A reproduction of the form that saw THE WACO KID win the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket last year would put him in the picture in the Listed Nyetimber Surrey Stakes (1.30) at Epsom on Friday - a race I won four years ago on Archie Watson's Mehmento.

Held in high enough regard by Hugo Palmer to take his chance in the Breeders' Cup last autumn, his form this year has been disappointing so he's got to somehow find that spark to be competitive again.

Image: The Waco Kid (dark blue cap) in action under Oisin Murphy

Epsom trainer Simon Dow always does well at his home track so MAJESTIC WAVE may be able to out-run his big odds in the Debenhams Handicap (5.10).

This former Irish runner hasn't been with Simon long but has run some promising races off higher marks. However, he must prove himself on the undulations and has to overcome a difficult draw.

Flower must prove stamina in open Classic

Guineas heroine DESERT FLOWER will be all the rage for the the Betfred Oaks (4.00) on the same card but the fillies' Classic has a wide-open look to it and anything could happen.

Godolphin's unbeaten daughter of Night Of Thunder sets a high standard on what she's achieved so far but must prove herself on this idiosyncratic track as well as having the stamina reserves to get home up the famous hill.

If she doesn't quite stay it's anyone's race and I will be rooting for Ed Walker's outsider Qilin Queen, a filly I won a Listed race on at Newbury last month. Tom, who is Ed's first choice when available, takes over this time and should get a good trip round as I'm pretty sure she will stay this longer trip.

Behind her that day was Ralph Beckett's Revoir, who was only having her second career start and is open to any amount of progress now she steps up in distance. She's from the family of owner Julian Richmond-Watson's Oaks winner Look Here, so it would be nice to see her maintain a family tradition.

Botti globetrotter has Coronation claims

French runner Calandagan will go off favourite in the Group 1 Betfred Coronation Cup (2.35) at Epsom but Marco Botti's GIAVELLOTTO has a more impressive CV and I'd love to see him upset the odds.

He was brilliant in winning the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin back in December - a performance franked by Tom's Dubai Honour who was second that day before winning at the top level in Australia.

Marco's team are in cracking form following his Italian Derby success last weekend and Oisin Murphy knows how to get the best out of his globetrotting six-year-old, while Calandagan has been beaten three times at the highest level since winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.