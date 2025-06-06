Derby tips: 66/1 fancy on Weekend Winners as team preview Saturday's Classic at Epsom plus Belmont Stakes

Weekend Winners host Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell to preview an exciting Saturday of action, featuring the Derby at Epsom and Belmont Stakes at Saratoga.

The team look forward to the fourth British Classic with the 2000 Guineas winner lining up against a trio of Aidan O'Brien runners.

A total of 19 runners go to post for one of the most open renewals for years.

At The Races' Declan Rix

"I came down on Pride Of Arras and this will only be his third run. He's unbeaten in two starts and is a son of New Bay. That would be a worry with all of the rain forecast but the distaff side of his family is all stamina and class too. Ralph Beckett trained the dam and two of Pride Of Arras' siblings also won around Epsom over the Derby course and distance.

"He won a solid Dante and that just goes to show how much natural ability he has. He picked up like a really nice horse and connections were surprised that he was able to win. The signs are he came out of the race well and he's a bet at 5-1 for me."

Image: Pride Of Arras comes home strongly to win the Dante at York

Host Kate Tracey

"Pride Of Arras is going to be the play for me. He's two from two after winning the Dante when the stable weren't in great form. He has question marks over about trip and ground, but the Dam side of pedigree gives me hope.

"I just wonder with Delacroix if he's going to stay the trip, being a son of Dubawi. Ruling Court is a horse that doesn't get campaigned like usual as he would normally go to the St James' Palace. It's great he's coming here and testing a little bit of stamina."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell

"I wanted to put something up at a price and I went back to the Dante for that. I thought Tuscan Hills has a profile of a horse that could replicate an Amo horse that did very similar in this race in King Of Steel.

"He finished seventh in the Dante and ticks plenty of boxes. Won on soft ground up at Pontefract which is an undulating track on his second start. In the Dante, three horses hadn't had a run going into that and they were him, The Lion In Winter and Pride Of Arras. I felt at 66-1 he could fill the frame at a big price.

