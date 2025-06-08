Today on Sky Sports Racing: King George hero Goliath faces Iresine in Group Three La Coupe at ParisLongchamp

King George hero Goliath is back in action on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday as he drops down in grade to take on Iresine in the La Coupe at ParisLongchamp.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Group One winners Goliath & Iresine do battle

All eyes will be on Paris as Group One winners Goliath and Iresine do battle in the La Coupe (3.25).

Goliath saw off subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking when comfortably claiming his Ascot crown in July and should prove hard to beat. Slightly disappointing when beaten in Sha Tin last time, he can bounce back at this lesser level.

Iresine is a dual top-level winner having claimed the Prix Royal-Oak and Prix Ganay among his 16 career wins. He showed he retains plenty of ability when winning at Lyon-Parilly in May, but this will be a much stiffer test.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Maranoa Charlie & Silius lock horns

Maranoa Charlie and Silius lock horns in this Group Three Prix Paul de Moussac.

Maranoa Charlie produced a stellar performance when making all in the Group Three Prix Djebel on his return before falling to fire when only fourth at Chantilly last month. A keen going type, he will hope to dominate this field before stepping up in class later in the season.

Silius has made giant strides this spring, winning his first three starts at Cagnes-sur-Mer and stepped forward again when chasing home Maranoa Charlie at Deauville. Christophe Ferland's three-year-old has one and a quarter lengths to find with the likely favourite but arrives here fresh.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Whataboutism bids to remain unbeaten

Andre Fabre's Whataboutism overcame a slow start to make a winning debut at Chantilly in April and she looks worth a crack at this company.

The Ed Walker team have been in flying form this month and they saddle Kingman filly Troia.

A good winner of a novice on her reappearance at Catterick, she built on that when third in the Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes at York and must be respected if in similar mood here.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday June 8