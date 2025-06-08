Spiritual routs her rivals in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Derby day

Robert Havlin rode his rivals to sleep as he stole the Princess Elizabeth Stakes from the front on Spiritual at Epsom.

After a furlong Havlin crossed over to the rail from his wide draw and coming around Tattenham Corner he stole a couple of lengths, before drawing further and further clear in the home straight to beat Bright Thunder by four and three-quarter lengths.

John Gosden said: "She loved it in front and got a bit of space around her which gave her plenty of confidence and she relaxed.

"Leah, who rides her every day, does a great job as she's a handful and she goes off funny little places on her own otherwise she's off.

"A mile is her trip and that was an easy mile, she ran well in the seven-furlong race at Lingfield. It was lovely to win a Group Three like that in good style and they gave it to her easy up front as they say.

"She's a good filly, but she sometimes worries about the others. The good thing is she got free there.

"She's got a Group Three now so we'll go and look at a Group Two somewhere and if she doesn't win she might be placed. There's one in France we've our eye on and we were just hoping to run well today and not go win like that. "

Karl Burke's Bright Thunder finished second and the trainer said: "She ran a brilliant race and I'm very happy with her.

"She loved the ground and probably could have done with it being a bit softer. I think that was probably a career best and we're very happy."

Meanwhile David Loughnane was buoyed by the performance of stable star Sparks Fly in third and is already looking forward to future efforts in this grade.

Loughnane said: "She ran a blinder, she just didn't get out in time.

"She's handled the ground fine and that's the first time she's gone and got black type with good in the going description, I'm thrilled with the run.

"It was a real blinder and it opens up a few more options for her now. I've always thought she was a Group Three horse and she's proved it there.

"I thought she was the best horse in the race, but just got held up and didn't get there in time."

Jm Jungle gains 'deserved' sprint prize for John and Sean Quinn

Jm Jungle landed another big sprint for John and Sean Quinn when finishing strongly to win the Aston Martin "Dash" Handicap at Epsom.

Ultra-consistent, he picked up a nice prize at York last summer and had been back in action on the Knavesmire just seven days prior to this when a beaten favourite into third.

This time he was always travelling strongly for Jason Hart and while Hollie Doyle had the favoured rail on Spartan Arrow, Jm Jungle (7-1) came down the middle of the track to win by half a length.

Quinn said: "He's been running really well and you don't always get what you deserve in life but he's probably deserved that.

Image: Jm Jungle comes home best to land the Epsom "Dash"

"This year he has run into a couple of well-handicapped horses, but has still done us proud and that was great.

"There's nothing at Royal Ascot for him, but we'll go back to York in three weeks' time and he loves Goodwood, so I imagine we'll go there as well later in the summer."

Hart added: "He's deserved that, it's great he's got his day. I rode him in the three-year-old Dash here a couple of years ago and I got stuck behind a wall of horses and I was never able to get into a rhythm that day.

"He never handled the track that day, but today I was out on a wing and able to keep momentum rolling forward and I think that has helped. These races are good fun when you win."

Stormy Impact makes it Dash delight for Warren Fentiman

Warren Fentiman added to his reputation in partnering Stormy Impact to a last-gasp Epsom victory in the Betfred 3YO "Dash" Handicap.

The son of weighing-room veteran Duran Fentiman, the 17-year-old's star has been in the ascendancy during the winter on the all-weather and his 5lb claim looks a steal.

With a furlong to run Richard Fahey's filly still had more in front of her than behind, but when her young pilot switched the 7-1 shot to the middle of the track she flew to beat Lexington Blitz by a length.

Fentiman said: "I was going to go to the stands rail, but I knew there wouldn't be a gap for me, so I've just gone down the middle, took a risk and hopefully it's paid off.

Image: Stormy Impact and Warren Fentiman get up late to land the 3YO "Dash" at Epsom

"She's a very nice filly. Dad will be delighted to see me have a winner like this on Derby day, it's just a dream really. I can't thank Richard enough for the support and letting me ride on a big day like this, it's a privilege.

"Early on I thought she was outpaced and how these Epsom races are run they keep on going. I thought if we got placed I would be delighted, but all of a sudden she changed her stride and has just gone. As I was coming up to the leaders I thought I could have this in the bag and she was brilliant."

Fahey added: "It's a new race, but I've never actually won a sprint on Derby day so that was brilliant.

"She'll definitely go to Royal Ascot now for the Palace of Holyrood, that's the route for her now.

"At halfway we were near last and they must have gone very quick as she's not slow and she was struggling to lay up with them.

"I came here confident, but I was struggling to find the right race for her. I had to run her over six furlongs at Newmarket, but I think five furlongs is her forte, she's all speed."