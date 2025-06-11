Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield Park and Yarmouth

It's all eyes on the Flat this Wednesday as Lingfield Park and Yarmouth host our domestic action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.45 Yarmouth - Royal Velvet seeks third Yarmouth win

Royal Velvet is chasing another course and distance success in a competitive renewal of the Paul Corrigan Memorial Handicap.

Already a dual winner at this track, Royal Velvet bounced back to form when scoring impressively at Newmarket last month and a five-pound penalty might not stop her follow up under Cieren Fallon.

Believe The Storm got off the mark at the first time of asking when successful at Kempton on debut before chasing home Brize Nation at the same track. Charlie Fellowes' four-year-old could be well-handicapped off an opening mark of 83 with the step up to a mile looking likely to suit.

The Richard Hannon-trained Signcastle City has been in good spirit of late, yet to be out of the three in four starts this year but has struggled to get his head in front. Off top-weight he faces a tough ask but given his recent record he should be on the premises.

4.00 Lingfield - Wateen and Sinj contest intriguing maiden

The pick of the afternoon card at Lingfield looks to be the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes where Wateen and Greek Gold headline.

The Alice Haynes-trained Wateen finished a narrow second on debut at Ayr in April before going clear with the winner when second again at Doncaster. A similar effort should see her be competitive once more despite being drawn widest of all.

Harry Eustace saddles Greek Gold who has shown some promise in two starts to date and could be suited by this drop back to five furlongs with Richard Kingscote taking over in the stirrups.

Richard Spencer's Starman colt Enter Sandman is worth a market watch.

3.15 Yarmouth - Heart Of Eternity debuts for Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby saddles exciting debutant Heart Of Eternity in this QuinnBet Daily Free Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth.

Appleby has won with three of his five runners at the track this year and the daughter of Pinatubo will be popular to make a winning debut under James Doyle, who has a 44% strike-rate with the trainer this season.

William Haggas' Abloom wasn't beaten far when sixth at Chester on her second start and heads the dangers under Cieren Fallon.

Chinkara brings in a rating of 78 having had three starts to date and might be one for handicaps in the autumn but this drop back to seven furlongs makes her interesting.

Best of the rest

3.00 Lingfield - Kitty Furnival and Way Of Life contest a small but trappy Class Four contest at Lingfield and arrive here off the back of some smart efforts on the all-weather.

Sportingslivermine will be popular given how well he ran against subsequent winner Small Fry on his penultimate start and should prove better than his last start at Newmarket back down in trip here.

4.30 Lingfield - Having shown a really good attitude on debut at Ayr last July, Wattani bids to make it two from two in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Restricted Novice Stakes. The absence is a concern, but he could be smart if able to overcome that.

Tsuki was beaten at long odds last time out and she needs to get back on track having won nicely first time up.

4.15 Yarmouth - One For Harvey looks to follow up having got off the mark at Nottingham last time out and remains unexposed at the trip for Julia and Shelley Birkett.

Bust A Moon struggled when upped to seven furlongs on a slower surface at Leicester last time out but this test should suit him better.