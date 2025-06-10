Richard Hannon's Royal Ascot stable tour - including Rosallion, Haatem & more!

Richard Hannon took one of the jewels of the Royal meeting in 2024 when Rosallion reined supreme in the St James’ Palace Stakes and his mate Haatem added lustre to the week with a victory in the Jersey Stakes on the final day.

Rosallion is all guns blazing to add to that success in the Queen Anne Stakes in the first race of the meeting after making his eagerly awaited comeback in the Lockinge at Newbury and Haatem will be also on the roster again as he steps up to a mile and a quarter in the Listed Wolferton Stakes later in the afternoon.

TWO-YEAR-OLDS

Aramram

A winner of four of his 16 starts and currently rated 98, he gained a deserved reward for his consistency when beating Run Boy Run by a length in a handicap at Newbury over six furlongs on his latest start in May off 94. That victory saw him hiked up 9lbs to 103 for a potential trip to a neighbouring Berkshire track.

Hannon said: "Ryan [Moore] rode him to win nicely at Newbury and has obviously stuck with him for the Wokingham. That is where he goes and we are hoping he will run very well. He has come out of the Newbury race very well and is a big lad who takes his racing well."

Image: Ryan Moore steered Aramram to success at Newbury in May

Circe

This filly finished fifth, beaten two and three quarter lengths, to Sondad at Epsom on Derby day. Prior to that, she was a winner of her previous two starts in May beating Santa Savana a neck off a mark of 85 in a handicap at Newmarket (off 85) and following up with a short head success from Change Sings (87) in a similar event at Windsor - both over six furlongs.

"I was a little bit disappointed with her at Epsom on Saturday and we may come back in trip with her again to five. She arrived there on the bridle and sort of got run out of it. She is a talented filly and hopefully we can get back there in the end."

Classic

Winner of two of his 18 starts and currently rated 87. Finished fourth, beaten three and a half lengths, to My Cloud in a handicap at Newbury (1m) in May off a mark of 88.

"On his day he is capable of winning anything and he will before the end of the year but god knows when - it's up to him. We will try and get in the Hunt Cup."

Dark Thirty

Dark Thirty has five victories to his name over 28 starts and is currently rated 89. He's clearly a talented operator on his day, having finished runner-up, beaten a length and a quarter, to Rousing Encore off a mark of 88 in a handicap at York on his latest start.

"He goes to the Wokingham and obviously his last run was a very good run. We were pleased with that and he ran very well at York. We have given him a nice break until the Wokingham."

Haatem

The now 113-rated Haatem bumped into some nice types - including an on-song Dancing Gemini - in the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Sandown (eventually finishing fifth) and was subsequently fourth, beaten two and three quarter lengths, to Quddwah in a listed event at Longchamp over a mile. The horse does has previous at the Royal meeting, having won the Jersey Stakes last term.

Image: James Doyle landed the Jersey Stakes aboard Haatem last year

"Haatem is going up to a mile and quarter in the Wolferton. He doesn't seem to show the same speed that he showed last year and he gives the impression he will be suited by a step up in trip."

Rosallion

Rosallion was a real star of the three-year-old division last term, winning the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh when beating stablemate Haatem a head. He then went on to land the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting under Sean Levey, seeing off Henry Longfellow. Hannon's star could only manage a third-place berth on his seasonal reappearance, chasing home Lead Artist in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes back in May.

Image: Rosallion

"Rosallion has come out of the Lockinge very well and he had a good blow at Newbury. He is a good bit fitter and he will improve a lot for his first run. He improved for his first run last year and he goes to the Queen Anne Stakes. Let's hope he can what he did at Royal Ascot last year."

Talis Evolvere

This Somerville Lodge contender was a winner of five of his 22 starts to date and is currently rated 95. He trailed behind Socialite and company in a handicap at Windsor (1m) in May off a mark of 97, finishing fourth of five.

"He has come down the weight a fair bit and he is in good form. He goes for the [Royal] Hunt Cup if he gets in and if not he goes for the Buckingham Palace Stakes."

Witch Hunter

Witch Hunter's best effort this term came when runner-up, beaten three quarters of a length, to Royal Zabeel in a Listed contest at Wolverhampton over seven furlongs in March.

"He goes for the Buckingham Palace and he ran a much better race than it looked at Chester last time. He is a talented horse."

THREE-YEAR-OLDS

Arctic Grey

Arctic Grey made a winning debut at Southwell (1m) in April when beating Nebras a neck before bouncing back from a three-length defeat at Hamilton with an assured performance in competitive Handicap company at Goodwood later that month.

"I am pleased with the progress he has made all year and he was complicated as a two-year-old so we didn't run him. He won a decent race at Goodwood and goes for the Britannia. Hopefully, he is still improving and that looks a good race for him to go for."

King Of Cities

King Of Cities was recently supplemented for the Prix du Jockey Club but could only muster a ninth-placed finish, four lengths short of Aidan O'Brien's Camille Pissarro.

"King Of Cities came of out the Prix du Jockey Club very well and he is suited by a mile to a mile and a quarter with some cut in the ground. We might look at something like the Sir Henry Cecil at the July meeting and get him back winning."

Linwood

Linwood struck gold in Novice company at Newbury and Ripon last summer before being soundly beaten by Luther in a listed event at Haydock in September when last seen out, ending in fifth.

"Linwood goes for the Britannia. He hasn't run this season and we have kept him for the Britannia."

Image: Linwood (centre) is all set for Royal Ascot.

TWO-YEAR-OLDS

Ballistic Missile

This son of Mehmas ran out victorious on his only start at York over five furlongs in May when beating Utmost Respect by half a length.

"Ballistic Missile with have entries in the Norfolk, Windsor Castle and the Coventry and we will take a look at the entries before deciding which race to go for. He put up an impressive performance when winning at York in May and is a talented colt."

Image: Ballistic Missile (second right) is one of Hannon's two-year-olds heading for the Royal meeting.

First Legion

This colt scored by a length and a half from Side Deal on his debut in a novice at York in May and was subsequently runner-up, beaten a length, to Anthelia in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown, dropping back in trip later that month.

"He is another who will have all three entries in the Juvenile races and he has done nothing in both his starts and deserves to take his chance at Ascot."

Harry's Girl

This filly made a superb start to her career when scoring by three quarters of a length from Ruby's Angel on her debut at Newmarket back in April. She was subsequently runner-up, beaten half a length, to Secret Hideaway in the Listed Marygate Stakes at Yorkin May.

"Harry's Girl is a lovely filly by Harry Angel and she goes for the Queen Mary. She was caught on the line in the Marygate and she is a little bit fragile mentally but she has been working extremely well."

Indigo Dawn

Indigo Dawn made a winning debut in a maiden fillies' at Goodwood in May when scoring by a length from Coming Attraction.

"She is a very very talented filly but Ascot may come a bit quick for her. If she goes then she will go for the Albany."

Tahalel

"She is a very nice filly but I am not sure whether she will go to Royal Ascot just yet. She is probably going to be better suited by seven furlongs."