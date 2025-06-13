Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester and Newton Abbot host live action

Chester and Newton Abbot are the venues for Friday's fare, live on Sky Sports Racing. The feature contest from Chester sees Impartiality lock horns with Barry's Boy on the Roodee.

5.10 Chester - In-form Impartiality and Barry's Boy clash

Philip Makin's Impartiality has two wins from two since undergoing a gelding operation and, having showed a likable attitude on both occasions, this improving three-year-old could defy a 4lb rise in the weights in this Friday Social Handicap.

Barry's Boy has been running well since tackling handicap company and got off the mark at the sixth attempt at Windsor last month. A similar effort would see him go close under George Bass.

Tom Ward's Whizz By landed her first turf success at Goodwood last week and she could have more to offer from her handy draw in stall three. Alec Voikhansky gets onboard this lad once more, who retains his previous mark of 70.

6.45 Newton Abbot - Shanagh Bob among three last-time winners

Shanagh Bob debuts for new trainer Henry Oliver in this Olympus Plant And Tool Hire Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Newton Abbot.

Useful over fences when trained with Nicky Henderson, he rounded off the campaign with a hard-fought success at Ludlow and steps up in distance with a tongue-tie fitted under David Noonan.

Hugos New Horse returned from a three month lay-off to claim a Plumpton handicap with plenty to spare and, having relished step up in trip, he warrants respect off this 4lb higher mark. Looking to win back his champion jockey crown this term, Harry Cobden gets onboard this Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old.

Freddie Keighley's 10lb claim offers Hung Jury every chance, while Art Of Diplomacy completes the quartet for Mickey Bowen.

1.40 Chester - Evans' Ultramarine bids for a hat-trick

The opening Hrs Cladding Amateur Jockeys' Handicap looks a competitive with several in-from rivals among a field of 13.

David Evans saddles Ultramarine who arrives in red-hot form having scored at Chepstow on his last two starts. Rated much higher than this in the past, it is hoped he can continue the winning thread under David Dunsdon despite the 5lb penalty.

Bay Breeze capitalised on a drop in grade to land a Carlisle handicap last month and any rain would bring him further into the equation. With Patrick Mullins onboard, Profit Refused is likely to be the subject of market support, despite a four-length defeat at Lingfield the last day.

Recent Lingfield victor Touchwood is the pick of the rest.

Best of the rest

Davvy and Jack The Tooth are set to concede weight in the 2.50 White Oak UK Business Finance Selling Stakes, having recorded taking successes the last day.

The King Power-owned Topteam will look to repeat last month's course-and-distance triumph in the Deepbridge Capital Handicap at Chester (2.50). Marhaba Ghaiyyath will be looking to get back on track from a 13-length defeat when sent off a 9/4 favourite at Musselburgh recently. However, he did show ability prior to that on the all-weather for Charlie Johnston and warrants another chance on turf.

At 6.10, the Skeltons' Belle Le Grand goes for the hat-trick in the Olympus Plant And Tool Hire Mares' Novices' Hurdle, with the Emma Lavelle-trained Amber Waves the likely primary rival.

Watch Chester and Newton Abbot, live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday