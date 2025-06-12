Field Of Gold, Lead Artist & more! | John and Thady Gosden's Royal Ascot stable tour

John and Thady Gosden were on Newmarket's July course shortly after 7.00am on Wednesday morning as Colin Keane had his first sit on Lead Artist in his preparation for the Queen Anne Stakes.

The Clarehaven team appear to have their main kingpins for the opening day of the meeting. The aforementioned Lead Artist looked in firm control in his gallop under Juddmonte's new retained rider but there were no gallops activity for the St James's Palace contender Field Of Gold who has recently returned from his exertions in the Irish 2000 Guineas and merely needs only to be kept ticking over.

Sweet William will join likely Gold Cup favourite Trawlerman again in the jewel of a fascinating five days.

OLDER HORSES

Lead Artist

This 120-rated three year-old was badly in need of the run when last of eight, beaten 13 lengths, to Dancing Gemini in the Group 2 Sandown Mile at Sandown on his reappearance in April but bounced back to score by a neck from Dancing Gemini in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time out.

Image: Lead Artist tussles with Dancing Gemini on his way to landing the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

John Gosden said: "Colin (Keane) hasn't ridden him before and it was good for him to come here this morning as you don't want him to see the horse for the first time in the paddock. The July Course is in beautiful condition and it was very kind of Newmarket to let us work here. He does hold his condition extremely well but that's his sire line and they do hold their condition.

"I am pleased with him and he has had a nice blow. It should set him up nicely for the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday. He has the enthusiasm in his races which I like and you can put him anywhere in a race. It is a long time since the Lockinge and we have had no rain, they have obviously watered the course here and it was good to get him on the grass as we have been stuck on the all-weather all spring.

"He got stuck in the ground in the Sandown Mile and he doesn't like that and, all being well, he will get ground that he likes at Ascot where he can bounce off it. He was also in need of the race at Sandown and came there nicely and then struggled on the ground. He did turn it around in the Lockinge but it wasn't a surprise - I thought he would run a huge race and he did.

"I think the stiff mile at Ascot rather than a slick mile will suit him well. It's a wonderful race and the first four in the Lockinge look like reopposing again - will we finish in the same order that's the exciting thing but they are fabulous horses."

Ombudsman

This Godolphin-owned four-year-old lost his unbeaten record when runner-up, beaten a length and three quarters, to Almaqam in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown at the end of May but was imperious on his four previous efforts.

"He got tired in the ground in the Brigadier Gerard and I think the winner is very smart. The winner was getting 3lb and he got the run of the race. Ombudsman has to come off the pace but Ryan was very pleased with him and he will go to the Prince Of Wales's Stakes."

Roi De France

A winner of two of his 10 starts and currently rated 105, this lad finished sixth, beaten three and three quarter lengths, to Hickory in the Victoria Cup Handicap at Ascot on his turf reappearance.

"He is in the [Royal] Hunt Cup too but will more than likely go for the Buckingham Palace [Stakes]."

Sardinian Warrior

Named after the legendary Frankie Dettori, this son of Saxon Warrior made a winning turf debut when beating Docklands half a length in the Listed Paradise Stakes at Ascot (1m) in April. He also lost no caste in defeat when runner-up, beaten a length, to Sosie in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in May.

"He is in good form and going to run in the Queen Anne Stakes. He ran a very nice race in France and it's nice to have a second string. I think Sosie outstayed him in France but he is a very good horse."

Sweet William

Sweet William is a most consistent sort who has never been out of the first three in all starts. He finished third, beaten six lengths, to Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year before putting in a hallmark performance when third, beaten a length, to Rebel's Romance in the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup on his reappearance at York.

Image: Sweet William is a set for a return to action at Royal Ascot

"He put in a great run at York as a mile and six is on the short side for him and obviously on a flat track. He enjoys the climb at Ascot and I think the distance - he's solid at two and a quarter but two and half always makes it a bit on no man's land but we are pleased with his preparation."

Torito

Torito was last seen out when finishing third, beaten three and a quarter lengths, to Israr in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last year.

"All being well he will return in the Wolferton and all he should get in off his rating of 109. He has been off an awful long time but he worked nicely this morning and he is a bigger stronger horse. He will run a good race."

Trawlerman

A winner of eight of his 20 starts and currently rated 118, Trawlerman finished runner-up, beaten a length to the great Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot 12 months ago. He returned to winning form in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown at the end of May when beating Coltrane five lengths and is set to step back up in trip on his return to the Royal meeting.

Image: Trawlerman is set for another Gold Cup tilt

"Trawlerman won the Henry II Stakes and is pointing towards the Gold Cup again. It will still be a good race without Kyrpios in the race and it will still take plenty of winning."

THREE-YEAR-OLDS

Detain

Detain ran a creditable third, beaten three quarters of a length, to Camille Pisarro in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly this month. He has progressed steadily since running no sort of race in last term's Futurity Stakes and now Juddmonte are eyeing another triumph at Royal Ascot.

"He obviously ran a very good race in the French Derby. We will see how he is but he could possibly run in the Listed Hampton Court Stakes."

Devil's Advocate

"I was pleaded with his run in the Dante - we didn't expect to be in front and they all came and then he stayed on again. The Dante form took a bit of a knock in the Derby but it was completely different ground - the problem is the watering and then rain and it was fairly dead ground. He is a horse for which something like the Queen's Vase will suit him."

Field Of Gold

Field Of Gold looked unlucky not to follow up his Craven Stakes triumph in the Group 1 2000 Guineas when failing by half a length behind Ruling Court - the result of a controversial ride from Kieran Shoemark. He gained ample compensation when slamming Cosmic Year three and three quarter lengths in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh and is clearly a real talent.

Image: Field Of Gold quickened clear to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh last time out

"There was no need for him to come over here today as he obviously just ran in the Irish 2000 Guineas not that long ago. The horses I worked this morning had been off a month and in one case a year. He is fine and set to to take his chance in the St James's Palace.". It 's exciting that he is taking on Ruling Court again after he missed the Derby and that's what Royal Ascot is all about. There is a fabulous line up for all the races and we start with a mouthwatering clash in the Queen Anne. We will see how the draw goes as you can get stuck on the inside and never see any daylight."