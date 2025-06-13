Royal Ascot tips: Weekend Winners panel provide their verdict on the Royal meeting curtain raiser

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return in search of the Group One Queen Anne, as Royal Ascot takes centre stage - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Weekend Winners is back to preview Royal Ascot which gets underway on Tuesday

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets from the Royal Meeting, with particular focus on the Group Ones over the five days.

The panel took interest in the Queen Anne Stakes which takes place on Tuesday…

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"It's a competitive race! I'm with Lead Artist and I'm not sure I agree with this market. There is too much emphasis on him having the run last time in the Lockinge. We shouldn't forget that was a career best from him that day.

"He's an unbelievable pedigree and has a great physique. He carries plenty of condition and thrives on his racing. What's to say he can't step forward again at a track that should suit him even more than last time."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I'm hoping that favourite backers will get off to a flyer with Rosallion. I hope he takes a step forward from the Lockinge where he wasn't beaten that far in the end. He shaped as if that was needed and the way he travelled was the key part before him tying up.

"He's the winner of the St James's Palace last season at Royal Ascot where he beat Notable Speech who lines up again here today. If he replicates all that ability from last year, he's the one to beat today."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"This looks a brilliant renewal if all the runners line up. I'm going to put my faith in Rosallion taking that step forward from the Lockinge. I'd love to have a few more comments from connections that he would have needed it last time.

"He's a great horse on what he achieved last season and I'm sure he will step forward. Quicker the ground the better for him and Good To Firm shouldn't bother him like others in here. I think he's the right favourite and would like to see the market confidence solidify."

Watch Weekend Winners on the At The Races YouTube channel...