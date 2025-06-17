Royal Ascot: Docklands denies Rosallion in Queen Anne Stakes thriller on day one as Mark Zahra strikes

Docklands narrowly got the better of Rosallion in a thrilling climax to the Queen Anne Stakes.

A strong field of 10 runners went to post for the traditional Royal Ascot curtain-raiser, with the market dominated by the first four home in last month's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Rosallion, who finished third at Newbury, was the 5/2 favourite to get back on the winning trail and looked set to oblige after being produced with a well-timed run by Sean Levey, but having been last out of the starting stalls before fighting his way to the front, Harry Eustace's 14/1 shot Docklands refused to bend.

Docklands boasts a fine record at Ascot having won twice and placed four times, including when chasing home Charyn in this event 12 months ago - a run which persuaded Eustace to have another crack at the prize this year.

The trainer said: "I know everyone says this but I don't know if it will sink in for a bit! There were a lot of nerve-wracking moments during the race, I have to say.

"I wasn't happy with the pace early on, he did his usual thing and was a step slow and I kept cursing him. But he's an absolute star, he loves this racetrack and because they went slow, they probably got racing a bit further out.

"It's very special. When he was second here, we knew we were coming back for another go.

"At the furlong marker I thought Rosallion was really coming to us, but he was so brave in that last furlong. He has been frustrating, but only because I've felt he maybe deserved to win the odd race that he should have done, but luckily he loves this track."

Docklands is owned by the Australian group OTI Racing and had previously been ridden by Zahra when unplaced in last year's Hong Kong Mile, with Richard Kingscote partnering him in two British starts this term.

Explaining Zahra's booking, Eustace added: "It's just all come together, as racing does, it all happened well. I feel for Richard Kingscote who has been on him the last couple of times - there's no drama there, it's just that Mark has had this lined up for a little while.

"In a curious way, he got trapped in a pocket at Epsom and didn't have a hard race, and came here spot on. I'm glad he got beat at Epsom and won at Ascot.

"There were multiple Group One winners in there, the Guineas winners from last year, we were the most exposed horse probably, but he loves the track. That's a big, big plus - and he tries bloody hard!"

Zahra admitted his Royal Ascot ride was a stop-off en route to a planned holiday in Ibiza, but the Australian pilot was delighted to make his mark at the world-famous fixture.

He said: "He just kept finding, he's a very tough horse and he obviously loves this track. Harry's done a great job and no better feeling in the world.

"Hearing all the Aussies over the fence, even though the horse is English you'd have thought he was Aussie by all the screams. What an amazing experience for unbelievable people.

"He's (Harry Eustace) been pumping me up the whole way. I just started this meeting for a trip on the way to Ibiza, so for it to turn into a massive win like this is just very special. The closer we got the more he filled me with confidence and he was right.

"Both his runs this season have been really good. I rode him in Hong Kong and just looking at him in the field, he's a completely different horse today."