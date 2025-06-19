Royal Ascot: Illinois the one to beat in Gold Cup on day three as Aidan O'Brien seeks 10th title

Royal Ascot rolls on to Gold Cup day and it is all eyes on Illinois as record-breaking trainer Aidan O'Brien seeks another famous victory.

4.20 Royal Ascot - Illinois and Trawlerman clash in Gold Cup

A stellar renewal of the Gold Cup (4.20) sees Illinois and Trawlerman clash over the marathon 2m 4f trip.

John and Thady Gosden saddle Trawlerman who ran a career-best when chasing home star stayer Kyprios in this race last year and, having scored at Sandown last month, he looks a solid each-way player under William Buick.

Illinois is a fascinating contender to provide O'Brien with a 10th Gold Cup. A taking winner of the Queen's Vase at this meeting last year, he warmed up for this with an easy win in the 1m 5f Ormonde Stakes at Chester and now steps up markedly in distance. With stamina a doubt, plenty may seek to oppose him at the likely prices.

French contender Candelari has progressed with each start and claimed a first Group One when claiming the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at ParisLongchamp over 1m 7.5f. He will be popular to go close over this extra distance, while Sagaro winner Yashin completes the shortlist.

2.30 Royal Ascot - Charles Darwin and Naval Light headline cavalry charge

Image: Charles Darwin and Ryan Moore in winning form for trainer Aidan O'Brien

All eyes will be on Charles Darwin as he headlines a field of 25 for the Group Two Norfolk Stakes (2.30).

O'Brien's son of No Nay Never has impressed with his attitude in winning two of his three starts and he will be considered a banker for many this week with stall 15 another positive.

Plenty in here have claims including Wathnan Racing's Naval Light, who made an eye-catching debut when chasing home Old Is Gold at Beverley and he should benefit for that experience.

Afjan scored on debut at Chantilly earlier this month and warrants respect, while Richard Hannon's First Legion has shown plenty in his two starts to date.

3.40 Royal Ascot - Garden of Eden and Serenity Prayer feature

Garden Of Eden and Serenity Prayer feature in an open-looking renewal of the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40).

The Andrew Balding-trained Serenity Prayer took a Newbury maiden on her first start before following home subsequent Oaks runner-up Whirl at York. That was a fine effort for one so inexperienced and she makes plenty of appeal on this step up in class.

Garden Of Eden, the pick of Ryan Moore, has had three starts already this spring and improved when winning the Listed Oaks Trial at Naas last time. She shapes like this extra distance will suit and must be feared for her powerful connections.

Of the others, Paddy Twomey's Catalina Delcarpio is lightly raced and looks the most likely to fill the frame.

Watch every race from Royal Ascot all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday June 19.