Royal Ascot: Classy Coronation Stakes clash between Zarigana and Falakeyah headlines day four on Friday

Day four of Royal Ascot brings with it two Group One features, including a fascinating clash in the Coronation Stakes, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.20 Royal Ascot - Star fillies Zarigana and Falakeyah clash

Francis-Henri Graffard's star filly Zarigana takes on Falakeyah in a cracking Coronation Stakes (4.20) at Royal Ascot.

Second past the post in the French 1000 Guineas on her last start, she was awarded the race in the stewards' room and has a bit to prove as she heads on her travels for the first time. There is plenty of depth to this Group One and the supplemented Falakeyah looks a huge threat.

Owen Burrows' filly arrives unbeaten having impressed in both starts to date. She comfortably claimed a Wolverhampton maiden in November before readily landing the Listed Pretty Polly and deserves her crack at the top table.

Kon Tiki, another supplemented for this, is unbeaten in three runs and merits respect as she heads markedly up in class under William Buick.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Shadow Of Light seeks Commonwealth gold

Shadow Of Light reverts to sprinting in a stellar renewal of the Group One Commonwealth Cup (3.05).

The Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old was crowned champion as a two-year-old having claimed a pair of Group One successes in the autumn and looks the one to beat under Buick.

The form of his excellent third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket has been franked and many feel he will be better suited by this drop to six furlongs.

Jonquil is another who takes a step back in distance after finishing runner-up over a mile in the French 2000 Guineas. Andrew Balding's Greenham winner has Christophe Soumillon in the plate and represents an each-way alternative.

Others to note include Aidan O'Brien pair Whistlejacket and Ides Of March.

Image: Jonquil runs out an impressive winner of the Greenham at Newbury

5.35 Royal Ascot - Progressive Amiloc and Puppet Master headline

Amiloc and Puppet Master headline a quality field of 11 for the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes.

Ralph Beckett saddles Amiloc who arrives a perfect four from four in his career after comfortably landing the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. Strongly supported on that occasion, he will head the market as he bids to give his trainer a seventh Royal Ascot success.

O'Brien has taken this contest on three occasions, and he saddles Puppet Master, the ride of Ryan Moore. A game winner of the Lingfield Derby trial, he will be fancied to step forward and could go close.

Best of the rest looks to be Johnny Murtagh's Zahraan who seeks a hat-trick under Ben Coen.

Watch every race of Royal Ascot all live on Sky Sports Racing.