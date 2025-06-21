Royal Ascot: Final day headlined by cracking Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Lazzat

Another memorable Royal Ascot comes to a close on Saturday but not before a thrilling renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Royal Ascot - Wathnan purchase Lazzat faces Inisherin

It's been a fine week for Wathnan Racing and they have a strong chance of another winner as Lazzat contests the feature Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40).

Jerome Reynier's runner was purchased by his new owners after winning a Listed race at Chantilly by a wide margin and he looks an obvious selection in a typically competitive affair.

Last season's Prix de Maurice de Gheest victor should have conditions to suit, and James Doyle takes over in the plate.

Last season's Commonwealth Cup hero Inisherin made a winning reappearance when claiming the Duke Of York Stakes at York and given natural improvement he can be expected to hit the frame under Clifford Lee.

Others with chances include Aidan O'Brien's Australian import Storm Boy, while Group One winner Satono Reve represents Japan.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Rebel's Romance & Ghostwriter headline

Image: Ghostwriter (purple and blue) was bought for £2m this week

Rebel's Romance and Ghostwriter headline a quality field for this Group Two Hardwicke Stakes (3.05).

Charlie Appleby's globe-trotting seven-year-old has proved a money-spinner for the Godolphin team, winning over £10m in prizemoney. He warmed up for this with a hard-fought success in the Yorkshire Cup and should be more at home at this trip.

The Clive Cox-trained Ghostwriter was purchased for £2m at the Goffs London Sale on Monday by the Amo Racing team and David Egan will take over in the saddle.

The pick of his form last season would see him go close, but he remains unraced over this 12-furlong distance.

The best of the rest looks to be Joseph O'Brien's Al Riffa who will sport first-time blinkers.

5.00 Royal Ascot - Symbol Of Honour & More Thunder fancied

Symbol Of Honour and More Thunder will be among the fancied runners for a wide-open renewal of the Wokingham Stakes (5.00).

The sole three-year-old in the field Symbol Of Honour has been in fine form this season winning in Listed company before claiming the Group Two Sandy Lane and he will be popular as he drops in class under William Buick.

More Thunder has topped the ante-post markets for this contest since winning a competitive Newmarket handicap in May and he is one to keep on side from a nice draw under a 6lb penalty.

The pick of the remainder is Aramram who has just a nose to make up with More Thunder and he impressed when winning at Newbury last month.

