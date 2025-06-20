Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Big Mojo has a huge chance in Commonwealth Cup on day four

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has a quartet of rides at Royal Ascot on Friday including talented sprinter Big Mojo in the Group One Commonwealth Cup.

Mojo has Commonwealth credentials

Picking up the ride on talented sprinter BIG MOJO in the Group One Commonwealth Cup (4.20) at Royal Ascot on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing, is hugely exciting.

Mick Appleby's three-year-old has been my husband Tom Marquand's ride but when he was claimed for Sky Majesty for his boss William Haggas, I was only too happy to step in.

Tom won the Group Three trial on Big Mojo over course and distance at the end of April and there wasn't a great deal wrong with his latest run in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.

He didn't enjoy the clearest of runs on this 108-rated colt that day, but they still finished only a length and a half behind Godolphin's Symbol Of Honour. He'll bounce off the fast ground and I'm happy to be drawn bang in the middle in stall 12.

Image: Big Mojo is usually the ride of Doyle's husband Tom Marquand

Duty can out-run odds in Coronation

DUTY FIRST will be an enormous price in the Group One Coronation Stakes (4.20) on Friday but big odds didn't stop her winning the Group Three Fred Darling in the spring so she's not one to be written off.

Archie Watson's filly didn't handle the track in the Betfred 1000 Guineas but posted a much better performance in the Irish version at the Curragh, finishing a creditable fourth.

She does have a high head carriage but the addition of cheekpieces for the first time should iron her out and the form she's been in at home suggests she can surprise a few on a track that should really suit her.

Zgharta brings ideal profile to Sandringham

My boss Imad Alsagar's filly ZGHARTA brings a lovely profile into the Sandringham Stakes (5.00) and I'll be disappointed if she isn't thereabouts.

Trained by Andrew Balding, she's improved with each run and pleased me with her 10-furlong novice stakes win at Newmarket at the beginning of May. Clearly progressive, this lovely daughter of Ghaiyyath won't be inconvenienced by the drop back to such a stiff mile and makes her handicap debut off a fair mark.

Speedy Zayer has big chance in Palace sprint

I won the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (6.10) on Archie Watson's Rhythm N Hooves two years ago and have a strong chance of repeating the feat on Friday with the electric ZAYER.

Archie knows what's required in this five-furlong dash and this talented chestnut hasn't done much wrong in two starts this year at Sandown Park and York. In fact, his run in a hot handicap on the Knavesmire last month can be upgraded as he wasn't the sharpest out of the gates but came home really well.

Zayer, who wasn't disgraced in the Group Two Flying Childers last season, shattered the juvenile track record on fast ground at Ripon last summer and the prevailing quick conditions are ideal. The addition of cheekpieces allied to a good draw in stall 18 puts him in with a big chance.

Bring on Eclipse for dominant Ombudsman

Image: Ombudsman clears away from Anmaat to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

OMBUDSMAN had never taken on Group One horses before but couldn't have been more impressive in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday, extending John and Thady Gosden's brilliant start to the week.

It was great to see William Buick and Godolphin have such a notable winner and I really hope he turns up in the Coral-Eclipse next month - a race that looks tailor-made for him.

I thought last year's Champion Stakes winner Anmaat was going to be the first seven-year-old to win the famous feature until Ombudsman's turbo kicked in. He ran a huge race and gives the form a rock-solid look.

Can't wait to see True Love over six

There's also a bright future for Aidan O'Brien's TRUE LOVE who blitzed them all in the Queen Mary to give the master trainer his first ever win in the fillies' Group Two. She looked physically a different breed to the rest of the field in the parade ring and though she dominated them on the track she looks like being an even better filly over six furlongs.

I was thrilled for young trainer Charlie Clover whose filly Flowerhead ran a huge race to be second at 100/1 and keep an eye on Archie Watson's Wathnan racing filly Shine On Me, who showed huge improvement to be sixth. It's only a matter of time before she gets off the mark.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.