Weekend Winners: Royal Ascot final day picks including two votes for a 12/1 chance in the QEII Jubilee

The Weekend Winners team are back to preview the Saturday of Royal Ascot and provide you with their best bets.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets from the Royal Meeting, with particular focus on the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I like the chances of Wathnan Racing's second-string Flora Of Bermuda. She's got Royal Ascot form as well as form over the course and distance. She progressed nicely from two to three and this year has shown more progression into her four-year-old campaign.

"It was a big run at York last time and was possibly a shade unlucky, as looking like needing the run. Oisin Murphy isn't riding as her as usual and he is retained for the owners of Sajir who also lines up in the race so don't be put off by that. There is plenty to like about her."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I'm with Flora Of Bermuda too as I think she's overpriced at 12-1. She's highly consistent, she's proven herself at the level and is a staple in the sprinting scene. The bar isn't high for the sprinting division currently, but she has announced herself into that group.

"What she's been able to show in Group One company when finishing fourth, fifth and third when going down a length in the Champion Sprint on Champions Day is a massive positive. She was only beaten a neck by Inisherin last time and at the prices she looks the better bet of the two for me."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I'm going to side with the Japanese runner in Satono Reve and wouldn't it be great if they were to have a winner. You go back through his form and he loves rattling fast ground which it is going to be. You see him finish second to the best sprinter in the world Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin last time and it's a good run which adds him into the mix.

"At 9-2 or 5-1 I think that is a more than fair price. My only worry would be the set-up of the race and hope he doesn't get shuffled too far back. He's a solid bet for me in this."