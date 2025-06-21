Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Trailblazing jockey 'would dearly love' Japan to land big Royal Ascot prize

Despite riding at Ayr on Saturday, Hollie Doyle will have one eye on Royal Ascot as the meeting enters its final day - live on Sky Sports Racing.

In Saturday's update, our ambassador previews the five rides at Ayr that she will make the long journey north for and reveals her verdict on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Listed prize within reach for Enchanting

I'm making the long journey to the west of Scotland on Saturday to ride Enchanting in the Listed fillies and mares contest (5.55) at Ayr.

Owned and bred by my boss Imad Alsagar, she is developing into a smart sprinter and looks ready to take this step up in class after winning on her seasonal return at Goodwood.

Now rated 100, Andrew Balding's daughter of Blue Point has won four times with cut in the ground so will definitely appreciate the forecast good-to-soft conditions.

Hoping Sunny will put a smile on my face

Sunny Smile should have benefited from his promising debut at Ayr and returns to the Scottish track for the Talk To Thompsons EBF Maiden Stakes (4.10) on Saturday.

Hugo Palmer's son of Supremacy cut a real dash in a maiden won by this week's Coventry Stakes contender Underwriter, finishing third, and looks capable of building on that.

I'm also hopeful of a bold show from Mark Loughnane's End Of Story in the Unite John Gillespie Memorial Handicap (4.50).

He's a speedy horse who has been a bit below par in two runs this year but is only 1lb higher than the mark he won off for Kevin Ryan at York in October. Returning to a flat, conventional track is ideal and he will also appreciate the ease in the ground.

Westerton crying out for longer trip

I've ridden Alan King's Westerton a few times now and am delighted to be back on him in the Join Unite Online @unitetheunion.org Handicap (5.25) at Ayr.

He ran a super race over 10f at Epsom's Derby Festival, staying on to be third in a similar grade race and has been crying out for this kind of trip. I think he'll relish every yard of the 1m5f distance on ground that brings the best out of him.

Later, I link up with Liam Bailey on Doomsday in the Dalcon Civil Engineering Classified Stakes (7.08).

He's fitted with a tongue strap for the first time following a disappointing run at Carlisle but his win in a Musselburgh handicap in April puts him right in the picture.

Japan can celebrate Jubilee success

I've made many friends in Japan after riding out there in the past two winters and would dearly love to see them win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40) at Royal Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

They're represented in the Group 1 sprint by the tough and talented Satono Reve, who was good enough to win a Group 1 in his homeland in March before finishing second to the world's best sprinter Ya Ying Rising in the Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong.

Like Satono Reve, William Haggas' More Thunder should cope with the fast ground in the Wokingham Handicap (5.00). He's risen through the rankings following two wins at Newmarket and will thrive in the cut and thrust of such a big field under my husband Tom Marquand.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

