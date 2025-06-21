Royal Ascot: Rebel's Romance digs deep for Hardwicke honours

Globetrotting star Rebel’s Romance belatedly got Charlie Appleby off the mark at Royal Ascot this year with a typically determined display in the Hardwicke Stakes.

Favourite backers will have had few concerns, with Rebel's Romance travelling strongly throughout and he found plenty up the straight to score comfortably by a length and three-quarters from Al Riffa, with Ghostwriter third.

Humidity too strong for Chesham rivals

Humidity made his rivals feel the heat in the Chesham Stakes thanks to a fine front-running ride from James Doyle at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Andrew Balding, he was an impressive winner in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud over six furlongs at Newbury on debut, but transferred to the ownership of Wathnan Racing ahead of stepping up to seven furlongs for this Listed event.

Humidity (4-1) was quickly away and never passed by his rivals, showing great resolve when challenged late in the day to replicate his brother Holloway Boy, who won this contest on debut at the 2022 Royal meeting.

Balding said: "I am so pleased and at the beginning of the week we felt this horse was probably our strongest chance.

Image: Humidity proves too good in the Chesham at Royal Ascot

"He's a lovely horse who had to battle hard today, and he's done nothing wrong. I would hope he would stay further, but he's not short of speed either. This was always the plan but we will now work back from something nice in the autumn.

"He's so laid back. I'm a big fan of Ulysses - I think he's an under-rated stallion, so this is good for him and we've got a couple of other nice horses by him, but he [Humidity] is an absolute dude, very relaxed.

"I think he could be a Guineas horse. He's not short of speed and he's got a lovely long stride, so he's got a bright future."

Thesecretadversary followed Humidity home a length adrift at 12-1, with trainer Fozzy Stack predicting a bright future for the son of St Mark's Basilica.

"He ran a great race. It's annoying we didn't get there, but he ran a great race," said Stack.

"He's been very straightforward, he's always looked a bit above average from the minute we started doing a bit with him.

"I know he's quite colourful, but he's actually a very good model. Seamie [Heffernan, jockey] was delighted with him, he said he has the pace of a good horse, he feels he will mature in time.

"We have all the options, we can run back at a maiden, we can keep pitching in at a higher level. We will see."