Willie Mullins pays tribute to Kevin Prendergast - 'A giant of the game'

Willie Mullins described the late Kevin Prendergast as "a proper giant of the game" following his passing on Friday aged 92; the hugely respected figure saddled over 2,000 winners in his career including eight Irish Classics

Willie Mullins described Kevin Prendergast (pictured) as a 'giant of the game.'

Willie Mullins has added his tribute to Kevin Prendergast following the multiple Classic-winning trainer’s death on Friday at the age of 92.

Prendergast - son of the legendary Paddy 'Darkie' Prendergast - was a hugely popular and respected figure, landing the last of his Classic successes with Awtaad in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2016.

"I was sorry to hear about Kevin. He was a tremendous trainer, who always had a word for you," said Mullins, the reigning champion National Hunt trainer in Ireland and Britain.

"He had an opinion on everything and that opinion was valued by people because he'd been through it, he knew the good days and he knew the bad days.

"He was a tremendous character who will be sadly missed. A proper giant of the game, he did the hard work and he knew everything about the game."

Former trainer Mick Halford, who now represents Joseph O'Brien on racecourses, said: "Kevin was a master on the Curragh when I started. He was somebody I always looked up to, his horses were always a credit to him.

"He was a great man to talk to, a great man for advice, and for a bit of slagging!

"He was a lovely man and I had a lot of time for him, and he will be sadly missed on the Curragh.

"He led a full life, he was a great example to us all."