Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury, Brighton and Newton Abbot host competitive action live on Tuesday

William Haggas fields just his third runner at Brighton this year in the shape of Kinswoman in the feature Download The Star Sports App Maiden Stakes.

The daughter of Mehmas represents Cheveley Park and is looking to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking. However, she has come up against horses better than the standard lining up in this race and connections will be hoping she will use it to springboard her career.

Wild Clary is not fully dismissed having chased home Luther in his two-year-old campaign, but he has not reproduced a run like that for the last three starts. Gary and Josh Moore hand a debut to Questa Notte, who is a half-brother to 2023 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Live In The Dream.

6.57 Newton Abbot - Byzantium looks to back up striking success

Byzantium arrives at Newton Abbot for the Happy 80th Birthday June O'Dwyer Novices' Hurdle with a 9lb penalty after a seven-and-a-half length success at Warwick under Jay Tidball for Paul Nicholls.

He looks to be unexposed at this 2m 5.5f trip as he went further clear towards the line last time and he will be bidding to give his in-form trainer - who boasts a 40 per cent strike-rate over the last two weeks - another winner.

Ten-year-old Time To Bite may prove to be Byzantium's biggest rival, having notched up three wins in his last five starts. Bryan Carver regains the ride from David Noonan. Golden Echo is of interest for Anthony Honeyball, having been brought down when going well the last day at Fontwell. Once again partnered with Sam Twiston-Davies, he enters calculations stepping slightly down in trip.

6.45 Newbury - Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid clash in feature

This British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newbury sees John and Thady Gosden send their Godolphin filly Miss Honey into battle in a warm contest. Having won on debut just under a fortnight ago at Kempton, the Too Darn Hot filly looks to back up her success.

Newcomer Kaori represents George Boughey for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. A Dubawi filly who is a half-sister to the useful Boiling Point, expect this runner to attract market support with Callum Shepherd in the plate.

The 'double green' colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are represented via David Menuisier's Stimulative Trip, while experience could pay dividends for Mystic Moment, who has finished a runner-up the last twice for Eve Johnson Houghton.

Best of the rest

Sean Levey steered home Woodhay Wonder to win Newbury's Compton Beauchamp Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (6.15pm) two years ago and today rides the Richard Hannon-trained Sinj - a filly who has shown ability when second twice in her first three starts. George Boughey's Nor Zamin is a debutant to watch, donning the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid colours.

Watch every race from Newbury, Brighton and Newton Abbot - live on Sky Sports Racing.