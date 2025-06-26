Oisin Murphy has been charged with drink driving and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside after a "serious road traffic collision" on Sunday April 27; The jockey is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.

Oisin Murphy: Jockey charged with drink driving and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside

Jockey Oisin Murphy has been charged with drink driving and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside following a serious road traffic collision in West Berkshire in April.

A statement released by Thames Valley Police said: "A man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious road traffic collision in Hermitage, West Berkshire.

"Last Thursday (19/6) Oisin Murphy, aged 29 of [...] Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

"The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision around 12.05am on Sunday 27 April this year when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree.

"Murphy is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 3 July.

"It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation."