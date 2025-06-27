Weekend Winners: Zanndabad fancied to land Northumberland Plate prize

The Weekend Winners team return with their best betting angles for the Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets from Newcastle's biggest meeting of the year with a particular focus on Gosforth Park, as well as top-class racing from the Curragh.

In the main body of the show, the trio cast their eyes over the Northumberland Plate Handicap, where 20 runners make the trip over the extended two miles.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I'm swinging from the fences with the outsider of the field - Imperial Sovereign. I think is hugely interesting having been formerly trained by Karl Burke and owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid he was thought good enough to run in the Lingfield Derby Trial & Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last year.

"He's a course winner in his younger days and has form on the all-weather. He's joined Phillip Kirby and was bought relatively cheaply which could be a worry that he's moved on, but his debut run for the yard was eye-catching at Haydock. He looked like he needed the race, and the sectionals were good. I think it's strong handicap form having not disgraced himself. He needs to prove himself at the trip, but his class could give us a good spin."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I'm siding with Zanndabad and he is such a tricky horse to win with, but he always runs massive races in these sorts of races. He's going to pop up one day and I'm hoping Saturday could be his day.

"I've ran 'Tracey's Trends' against this race and six and seven-year-olds are the ones you want to side with, especially ones that are rated between 93 and 99. He ticks a whole lot of boxes in the trends and with Jim Crowley and Tony Martin teaming up, he's who I'll be siding with."

Sam Boswell...

"The draw is a massive part of this race and it's not done Willie Mullins' runner Pappano too many favours in stall one. Since this race has moved to the all-weather a higher draw has been crucial. The horse who I think is an excellent play here is Zanndabad. He's still relatively unexposed on the flat for Tony Martin.

"He pops up in these staying races regularly and off his mark of 92 he's of interest. He last ran off this mark when behind Zoffee in the Chester Cup two years ago and he had a reappearance over a shorter trip this year. Jim Crowley takes the ride who has a 100% strike rate for the yard, albeit he's only ridden for him the once. I'm convinced there is a big race in him from stall 15."

