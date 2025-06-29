Irish Derby: Lambourn toughs it out to land Epsom-Curragh Classic double for Aidan O'Brien

Lambourn extended Aidan O’Brien’s stellar record in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, as he became the 20th horse to follow up Epsom success at the Curragh with a battling victory over stablemate Serious Contender.

Sent off the 8-13 favourite to repeat his Epsom triumph, Ryan Moore tried to replicate Wayne Lordan's inspired front-running ride on the Surrey Downs, but met stern resistance from Ralph Beckett's second-string Sir Dinadan, who refused to let Lambourn get his own way in front.

Moore stoked up the Epsom hero rounding the home turn and although Sir Dinadan's challenge began to wilt, it was Ballydoyle stablemate and King George V Stakes runner-up Serious Contender in the hands of Gavin Ryan who loomed large looking a huge threat.

The Ballydoyle pair began to duel inside the final furlong, but Lambourn proved a willing ally for Moore as his stamina and Classic quality came to the fore to win by three-quarters of a length and earn a place in the history books alongside his sire Australia and grand-sire Galileo, who also did the Anglo-Irish Derby double.

Image: Ryan Moore celebrates victory in the Irish Derby

Serious Contender finished second at 28-1, with Charlie Johnston's Epsom runner-up Lazy Griff staying on for third at 14-1.

Skukuza gains second Curragh victory for Ed Dunlop

Ed Dunlop's Skukuza showed his liking for the Curragh once again when claiming the Colm McLoughlin Celebration Stakes.

The four-year-old had made a successful raid on a valuable handicap at the Kildare track on Irish 2,000 Guineas day but this time was back for Listed action and was sent off at 11-4 in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Image: Skukuza scored at the Curragh under Ryan Moore

Quickly sent to the head of affairs by his big-race pilot, the Newmarket traveller never missed a beat on the front end as Moore dictated the pace before sending his mount on to secure a two-and-a-quarter-length victory over Johnny Murtagh's Alakazi, with Paddy Twomey's 2-1 favourite Currawood further back in third.

Robin Trevor Jones, travelling head lad to Ed Dunlop, said: "We ran him in the Britannia last year where he ran a great race (second) but it really jarred him up and we couldn't risk him on that fast ground at Ascot this year.

"It was a brave decision not to run when you are one of the favourites for the Royal Hunt Cup but the plan has worked. He's a Listed winner now so we are growing.

"Ryan really wanted to get a lead but he didn't expect any pace on so he said I might have to make my own running which he did. The horse has never done that, but he did everything right and I think the further he went, the further he was going to win.

"He likes coming back here for Classic days so maybe there is something for him on Oaks day!"

Vespertilio pips My Mate Alfie in Dash thriller

Vespertilio edged out last year's winner My Mate Alfie in a thrilling finish to the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes at the Curragh.

One of Willie McCreery's stable stars, Verspertilio was not beaten far in the Greenlands Stakes over this course and distance last time out but was given a more patient ride this time around by Dylan Browne McMonagle.

As Ger Lyons' My Mate Alfie produced his customary honest challenge from up near the pace, Browne McMonagle found himself towards the rear of the field as the race began to develop, but he had a willing partner as the daughter of Night Of Thunder quickly weaved her way to within striking distance.

It was soon left to the 2-1 favourite to fight out the conclusion with her main market rival My Mate Alfie, with just a short head separating them at the finish, as Vespertilio tasted success for the first time since claiming the Debutante Stakes as a two-year-old.

Image: Vespertilio ran out the winner of a thriller at the Curragh

McCreery said: "She needs cover and lots of speed. Dylan was very patient and said when she hit the front she thought she had everything done and pulled herself up.

"I'm delighted to get her back in the winner's enclosure. She won a Group Two here as a two-year-old and was third in a French Guineas.

"It was hard to persuade the owners to bring her back to six furlongs as she had such good form over a mile, but it has paid off - Night Of Thunder puts loads of speed into them, the important thing is to switch her off early.

"We might go for the Maurice De Gheest. She has a French breeder premium so she gets another bonus on top if she does well over there."