Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud: Calandagan breaks Group 1 hoodoo with battling success for Francis-Henri Graffard

Francis-Henri Graffard's Calandagan finally secured a previously elusive Group 1 crown with a taking success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Second four times at the highest level since striking at Royal Ascot last summer, Francis-Henri Graffard's four-year-old has locked horns with some of the best around, performing admirably up against the likes of City Of Troy and most recently Jan Brueghel at Epsom.

However, returned to home soil he proved a cut above the opposition in what appeared a stacked contest on paper, storming three and a half lengths clear of Christophe Ferland's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Aventure.

Graffard said: "Well, he's not ungenuine. The race went really well for him and I thought he was travelling much more into the rhythm of the race this time.

Mickael (Barzalona, jockey) said he still had to ask him to keep up sometimes during the race but then in the straight, when there is rhythm and he can follow the pace, he can really lengthen and quicken really strongly. I thought he was really impressive.

"After Epsom my first conclusion was that he needed the run probably against that horse on that ground that day. I thought he came on a lot for that and I think he's gaining experience with his jockey knowing him better also.

"He's never run a bad race and he's either been beaten by a champion or circumstances. Today everything went his way and we saw how good he could be.

"I will obviously discuss the King George with connections, but he is entitled to go to Ascot, it is a place he has won before and I would like to take him there 100 per cent."

Calandagan's victory capped a fine afternoon for Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team as they earlier watched Daryz remain unbeaten with an impressive display in the Prix Eugene Adam.

George Scott's Bay City Roller can count himself unfortunate to bump into the exciting son of Sea The Stars, who after being shortened to just 14-1 for the Arc, could take a trip to York for the Juddmonte International Stakes later in the summer.

"We'll take it step by step with Calandagan and the next race (at Ascot) is a big one. But if you want to talk about the Juddmonte International then that is a race I will put forwards for Daryz," Graffard added to Sky Sports Racing.

"I will discuss with Princess Zahra where she would like to go, but I will probably make an entry for Daryz at York and he is a horse I like a lot. I need to make him tougher and give him experience and I think he will get that if he goes abroad."