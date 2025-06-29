D. Wayne Lukas: Legendary trainer dies aged 89

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has died, Churchill Downs racecourse has confirmed; The legendary handler enjoyed a career spanning seven decades and became the oldest trainer to win a Triple Crown race when Seize The Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

Legendary American trainer D. Wayne Lukas has died at the age of 89.

It was announced on Monday that he had been forced to retire due to serious health issues and he was to leave hospital to spend his final days with his family at his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lukas died on Saturday evening and a statement from his family on www.churchilldowns.com read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of legendary Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

"Wayne dedicated his life to Thoroughbred racing-not only through his unmatched success on the track, but through his impact on the people within it. He shaped generations of horsemen and horsewomen, and helped grow the sport with his passion, vision, and leadership.

"Whether he was touting a promising two-year-old or quietly offering advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every part of the game.

"At this time, we ask you to please join us in a moment of silence to honour the memory of D. Wayne Lukas."

Lukas, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999, won the Kentucky Derby four times among his 15 Triple Crown race wins and had 20 victories at the Breeders' Cup, a record matched only by Aidan O'Brien.

It had already been announced that long-serving assistant, Englishman Sebastian "Bas" Nicholl will take over the running of his stable.