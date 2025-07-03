Jockey Oisin Murphy pleads guilty to drink-driving offence at Reading Magistrates' Court

The 29-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon where he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol

Multiple champion jockey Oisin Murphy has pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates' Court to a drink-driving offence after he crashed his car into a tree.

He was charged by postal requisition on June 19 after he drove his grey Mercedes A Class off the road and into a tree in Hermitage, Berkshire, at about 12.05am on April 27.

He had a passenger with him at the time, who was the owner of the car, the court heard. They were both taken to hospital after the crash.

Murphy was later discharged to take a breathalyser test at a police station at about 7am, which showed a reading of 66mg per 100 millilitres of breath.

This meant he was "just shy of twice above the drink-driving limit" at the time of driving, prosecutor Richard Atkins told the court.

Sporting a dark blue suit, white shirt and tie, Murphy only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address, before entering his guilty plea.

Judge Sam Goozee, sentencing, told Murphy: "You are lucky that neither you, your passenger, or the public were injured by your actions.

"I do balance that with the remorse you have shown for your actions.

"You have also recognised that you have let the public down by virtue of your actions, and your colleagues in the racing world."

Murphy's defence barrister Alex Di Francesco offered the court an apology on behalf of his client.

Mr Di Francesco said: "He wants to apologise, first to his passenger, to the public and other road users… and he wants to apologise to those whom he works alongside."

The day he was officially charged was the Thursday of Royal Ascot week, when he rode a double courtesy of Arabian Story and Never So Brave. He ended the showpiece meeting with five winners in total.

Murphy is due to be in action at Saratoga on Friday night, where he is booked to partner New Century in the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes, before jetting back from America in time to team up with 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

In addition to his fine, Murphy must pay a £2,000 surcharge and £85 in costs. The figures were calculated based on his annual earnings, which the court heard are in the region of £250,000 a year, in addition to a weekly salary of £1,250.

Murphy will also have to complete a drink-driving awareness course by August 13 2026, and will be able to reapply for a driving licence by November next year.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed Murphy is free to continue riding, although the governing body expressed "disappointment" in his conduct and plans to place new conditions on his licence.

A spokesperson said: "Everyone at the BHA, like all involved in our sport, is disappointed today having learned the details of the offence to which Oisin Murphy has pleaded guilty.

"This is a very serious offence that, in the course of being committed, saw Mr Murphy jeopardise not only his own safety but that of his passenger and all other people travelling on the roads at the same time as him that night.

"His conduct fell a long way short of the standard we expect of all licensed individuals, in whom we place trust that they will represent our sport to the best of their abilities, upholding our collective reputation and ensuring racing is a safe place for all.

"In light of Mr Murphy's guilty plea and the information revealed in court today, we will be working on the addition of new conditions on his licence that may be referred to the Licensing Committee for their consideration. As has been the case in recent weeks, Mr Murphy remains free to take up his riding engagements.

"We will issue an update on this process in due course and will be making no further comment at this time."