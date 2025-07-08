Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Brighton and Uttoxeter host Tuesday's live meetings

The Thames Boatman will be aiming to end a luckless run of results in Tuesday afternoon's feature from Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.00 Lingfield

All Ways Glamorous has struck gold twice in his last three starts for Christopher Mason and Gina Mangan and makes his track debut in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap, carrying top weight.

The Thames Boatman has finished second on each of his last four runs but looks well placed to go in for Richard Hughes this time around off a mark of 75.

A course and distance winner on his last run at the track, So Smart was fourth behind All Ways Glamorous at Chepstow on his previous but is reacquainted with Kieran O'Neill as he seeks to bounce back.

7.42 Brighton

Twilight Guest arrives on the south coast in search of a hat-trick, with both of his two recent wins coming with a different jockey onboard. Rossa Ryan is the chosen rider this time around and he boasts a solid record at Brighton, finishing inside the top two in a third of his outings at the track.

Voix De Bocelli has entered the winners' enclosure twice in his last four runs, failing to justify favouritism in his two other starts. Trainer Henrietta Knight has enjoyed mixed fortunes since returning to training but will fancy her chances of a winner here with Jason Watson booked for this Star Sports Handicap.

Shady Bay was a comfortable winner at Nottingham last time out, winning by five lengths. He will have to carry a 5lb penalty for that victory but, with Hollie Doyle in the plate, do not be surprised if he is in the mix once more.

7.30 Uttoxeter

Nicky Henderson's Ile De Jersey is going for a hat-trick in the Plink On The Air Rifle Range At Eaton Hall Handicap Hurdle, ridden by James Bowen. His latest victory - a 17-length romp over two miles and four furlongs at Worcester - has seen him hiked up 3lb for this step up in trip to almost three miles.

James' brother and champion jockey Sean Bowen is aboard Prince Imperial for Olly Murphy and will be aiming to improve a recent impressive strike-rate of 26 per cent.

Wbee finished a respectable third on his reappearance after 302 days off for Gary Hanmer at Cartmel the last day and should fare even better stepping back below three miles.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Brighton and Uttoxeter - live on Sky Sports Racing...