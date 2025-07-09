Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Ffos Las feature on Wednesday

Yarmouth and Ffos Las are the venues for Wednesday's live horseracing, with all 12 domestic races being shown live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.05 Yarmouth - Novelette, Sara Moon and Zighy headline feature

A trappy renewal of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes headlines proceedings at Yarmouth.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Novelette showed ability when third at Nottingham on debut before finishing second at Ripon. The Sioux Nation filly - owned by Messrs Tabor, Smith and Magnier - failed to handle the track there and should be more at home here.

Richard Hughes' Sara Moon stepped forward from her debut effort at Windsor to chase home a short-priced favourite at Lingfield last month and could take some pegging back under Paddy Bradley. Her handler has been on a decent run of form recently too, with a 22 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight.

Zighy rates an intriguing newcomer for the George Boughey team. A 400,000gns purchase as a yearling, she should be followed in the market.

3.35 Yarmouth - Majaz and Hello Goodbye contest hot maiden

Majaz and Hello Goodbye seek a first success in this red-hot Infobond Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Roger Varian and Jim Crowley team up with Shadwell filly Majaz, who made an encouraging second start when chasing home subsequent Listed scorer Blue Bolt at Newbury. He looks well-placed to go close in these calmer waters.

Hello Goodbye is the chief threat for the Ed Dunlop stable. She was only narrowly denied on debut at Newcastle 59 days ago and steps up to a mile as she switches to the turf. Jack Mitchell replaces Callum Shepherd in the plate.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Heart Of Eternity is another who steps up in distance, while Amo Racing's Velvet Red is worth a mention.

6.40 Ffos Las - 80-rated Gaga Mate face debutant Hilitany

Gaga Mate and Hilitany face off in the Winningpost Bookmakers Swansea Novice Stakes at Ffos Las.

Gaga Mate made a winning debut when scoring at Catterick for Dylan Cunha and that success prompted Victorius Racing to purchase the son of Mehmas. Well beaten in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot on debut for George Scott, he should find this more to his liking.

Hilitany, closely related to two-year-old winner Columnist, cost £300,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Ups and debuts for the George Boughey and Pat Cosgrave combination.

Of the others, Enricher will hope to build on his debut run at Sandown, while newcomers Taaklam and Royalist add further spice. Richard Hannon hands a first start to Havana Grey filly Love Alive, who also enters calculations under Sean Levey.

Best of the rest

Across the English channel, Saint-Cloud is the venue for Ozone to make her first start in the Prix Idalie at 12.30pm. This Christophe Ferland-trained filly is by Lope De Vega out of Starifique - who herself is a daughter of Sea The Stars. Francis-Henri Graffard has been having an incredible run of results lately and saddles Aga Khan-owned pair Shanour and Rosayan for this.

At Yarmouth, Heer's Sadie goes for the hat-trick in the 4.10pm RCA Groundstaff Awards Handicap but will have to see off Galileo's Compass, whose 5lb penalty is offset by the 7lb claim of Ashley Lewis. Hinitsa Bay is also to be feared here after going close at Leicester the last day and will only be boosted by the presence of Billy Loughnane onboard.

At 7.40pm, Whatcombe, Charming Princess and High Degree feature in a nice-looking Winningpost Bookmakers 40 Years In Racing Maiden Stakes. The latter horse is of high interest for William Haggas, after being a runner-up on his previous two runs.

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing...