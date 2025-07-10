Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster and Newbury host live Thursday action

Khafiz and Patricia R headline Thursday's feature contest from Doncaster before attention switches to evening racing from Newbury.

3.45 Doncaster - Last-time winners Khafiz and Patricia R clash

A classy-looking Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes at Doncaster sees Khafiz and Patricia R lock horns.

The Roger Varian-trained Khafiz justified odds-on favouritism when seeing off subsequent Jersey Stakes runner-up Spy Chief at Kempton in May and rates an exciting prospect as he concedes weight under Silvestre De Sousa.

Patricia R made a winning racecourse debut when collaring Latynina at Thirsk and given the way she powered home, this Ulysses filly must be feared under Ryan Sexton.

Amidst The Chaos and the well-bred Monsieur Bondy are the pick of the rest, with the in-form PJ McDonald taking the ride on the latter.

4.20 Doncaster - Raedwald looks to follow up Lingfield victory

Raedwald will be fancied to follow up in this Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap at Doncaster.

Richard Hannon's son of Saxon Warrior made a winning handicap debut when dead-heating at Lingfield last month and looks poised to go close with Alec Voikhansky claiming a handy 3lbs.

Salamanca City scored off 3lb higher at Haydock on his penultimate outing before struggling to land a blow at Lingfield and may appreciate this quicker surface.

Simon and Ed Crisford's War Supremo has some useful form in maidens and having disappointed when stepping to handicap company, he could be worth another chance. Emery Down steps over a mile for the first time for John Butler and has been dropped to a workable mark of 72.

7.10 Newbury - Comic Hero & Astrazar contest valuable novice

Comic Hero and Astrazar contest valuable Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Newbury.

Comic Hero built on his first start to finish a narrow third at Salisbury despite drifting across the track. Providing he doesn't repeat those antics; he could be in the mix here under Rob Hornby.

Ed Walker's Astrazar is another who stepped up on his initial racecourse appearance when chasing home Factual at Salisbury and given the way he was supported that afternoon, he can go close under Kieran Shoemark.

Shaman Champion landed a Leicester maiden on his debut before finishing a creditable ninth in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting. That form would see him in the mix notwithstanding conceding the penalty all round.

An intriguing debutant is Spycatcher's half-brother King Victorious (George Boughey), whilst Trevor Whelan - who won this race aboard Spanish Blaze in 2023 - is partnered with Twilight Glow.

Best of the rest

Copperfield - a half-brother to 2023 Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille - looks the star attraction in the 2pm Play At The Races Stableduel EBF Maiden Stakes from Doncaster. Trained by Julie Camacho, this son of Iffraaj out of Magic is bred to be very smart and could go in first time of asking on Town Moor. Also making his debut is Rupert Ritzik - a relative to John Porter Stakes winner Divina Grace.

At Newbury, the Charlie Johnston yard saddle the promising Timeforshowcasing for the Win Races With Jonathan Portman EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. She scored despite greenness on debut and could have too much for the field which includes a few nicely-bred debutants.

Abundance will be popular for Jonathan Portman in the 7.45pm Pump Technology Evening Series Handicap, although the Juddmonte-owned Previse should also attract support despite faltering last time out.