Racing League 2025: Full team guide and tournament explainer as Wales & The West seek to defend title
Racing League returns for the fifth year with Wales & The West seeking third title in competitive team-based tournament; all six fixtures, kicking off at Yarmouth on July 24, are live on Sky Sports Racing, with the finale at Southwell on August 28
Friday 11 July 2025 13:45, UK
The Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing this summer, with seven teams competing to be crowned champions over six weeks and over £2m in prize money up for grabs.
Thursday evenings are transformed as highly competitive action comes to Yarmouth, Wolverhampton, Chepstow, Windsor, Newcastle and Southwell.
Last year saw Wales & The West regain their title as Saffie Osborne's final-day treble secured victory over The East in second and London & The South in third. The 2023 champions Ireland were back in fourth.
What is the Racing League?
First launched in 2021, the Racing League was formed to bring a new team aspect to horse racing and aimed at attracting a new audience.
The seven teams, each made up of an initial group of six trainers and a selection of jockeys, compete in 42 races over the six meetings.
Ireland
Manager: Mick Fitzgerald
Jockeys: Ashley Lewis, Billy Loughnane, Cieren Fallon, Clifford Lee, Danny Tudhope, Finley Marsh
Trainers: David O'Meara, George Boughey, Karl Burke, Mark Loughnane, Richard Hughes, Richard Spencer
Each team has a manager who decides team selection for each race and can enter two runners in each race, except for Wolverhampton where track conditions limit the maximum field to 13 runners.
This year's six meetings:
Race week 1 (July 24) - Great Yarmouth
Race week 2 (July 31) - Wolverhampton
Race week 3 (August 7) - Chepstow
Race week 4 (August 14) - Windsor
Race week 5 (August 21) - Newcastle
Race week 6 (August 28) - Southwell
London & The South
Manager: Matt Chapman
Jockeys: Charlie Bishop, David Probert, Jack Doughty, Nicola Currie, Richard Kingscote, Sean Levey
Trainers: Andrew Balding, Charlie Hills, Daniel & Claire Kubler, Eve Johnson Houghton, Jack Channon, Richard Hannon
How it works?
There are 100 points up for grabs in each race, split from first to 10th place, and the team at the end of the six weeks with the most points will be crowned this year's champions.
First place is awarded 25 points, second place 18 points and third 15 points.
Scotland
Manager: Alex Steedman
Jockeys: Andrew Mullen, Jason Watson, Joe Fanning, Mason Paetel, Kevin Stott, Paul Mulrennan
Trainers: Charlie Johnston, Heather Main, James Owen, Jim Goldie, Paul Midgley, William Knight
The same points system applies to jockeys, with £20,000 on offer for the jockey that scores the most individual points over the competition.
There is a £50,000 winner-takes-all prize for the winning team and a £35,000 prize pool to the jockeys of the winning team.
The East
Manager: Charlie Fellowes
Jockeys: Callum Shepherd, Daniel Muscutt, Harry Davies, Jack Mitchell, Kieran Shoemark, Luke Morris
Trainers: Charlie Fellowes, Dylan Cunha, James Fanshawe, Richard Newland & Jamie Insole, Roger Varian, Stuart Williams
The joker
Each team manager can play a joker twice during the competition when there are at least 12 horses running in a race (or 11 at Wolverhampton).
The joker will double any points won by that team, but does not apply to the jockey points.
The North
Manager: Mick Quinn
Jockeys: Alistair Rowlinson, Ben Robinson, Cam Hardie, Connor Beasley, Jason Hart, Oisin Orr
Trainers: Brian Ellison, Hugo Palmer, Jennie Candlish, Michael Dods, Mick Appleby, Richard Fahey
The class of 2025
Dual Racing League winners Wales & The West are once again led by Jamie Osborne, with daughter Saffie seeking her fourth successive jockeys' title.
Trainer Charlie Fellowes steps up to lead The East with experienced rider Luke Morris, Daniel Muscutt, Callum Shepherd and Kieran Shoemark all on the roster.
Wales & The West
Manager: Jamie Osborne
Jockeys: David Egan, Eddy Greatrex, Saffie Osborne, Sean D Bowen, Trevor Whelan, William Carver
Trainers: Clive Cox, Ed Walker, Harry Charlton, Ian Williams, Jamie Osborne, Michael Bell
Matt Chapman's London & The South can lean on the star-studded stables of Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon, while former Newcastle United footballer Mick Quinn is back to manage The North.
There are two new managers this year with Sky Sports Racing's Mick Fitzgerald stepping in to represent Ireland, who are once again bolstered by the inclusion of wonderkid Billy Loughnane.
Alex Steedman takes charge of Scotland, while Leonna Mayor returns with Yorkshire, who are mixing experience with youth in their jockey line-up.
Yorkshire
Manager: Leonna Mayor
Jockeys: David Allan, Jack Nicholls, Joanna Mason, PJ McDonald, Rossa Ryan, Silvestre de Sousa
Trainers: Adrian Keatley, Ed Bethell, James Tate, Mick & David Easterby, Paul Attwater, Tim Easterby
