Racing League 2025: Full team guide and tournament explainer as Wales & The West seek to defend title

The Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing this summer, with seven teams competing to be crowned champions over six weeks and over £2m in prize money up for grabs.

Thursday evenings are transformed as highly competitive action comes to Yarmouth, Wolverhampton, Chepstow, Windsor, Newcastle and Southwell.

Last year saw Wales & The West regain their title as Saffie Osborne's final-day treble secured victory over The East in second and London & The South in third. The 2023 champions Ireland were back in fourth.

Image: Saffie Osborne (pink cap) has been the Racing League leading jockey for the last three years

What is the Racing League?

First launched in 2021, the Racing League was formed to bring a new team aspect to horse racing and aimed at attracting a new audience.

The seven teams, each made up of an initial group of six trainers and a selection of jockeys, compete in 42 races over the six meetings.

Ireland Manager: Mick Fitzgerald Jockeys: Ashley Lewis, Billy Loughnane, Cieren Fallon, Clifford Lee, Danny Tudhope, Finley Marsh Trainers: David O'Meara, George Boughey, Karl Burke, Mark Loughnane, Richard Hughes, Richard Spencer

Each team has a manager who decides team selection for each race and can enter two runners in each race, except for Wolverhampton where track conditions limit the maximum field to 13 runners.

Image: Seven teams compete in 42 races with 100 points up for grabs in every contest

This year's six meetings:

Race week 1 (July 24) - Great Yarmouth

Race week 2 (July 31) - Wolverhampton

Race week 3 (August 7) - Chepstow

Race week 4 (August 14) - Windsor

Race week 5 (August 21) - Newcastle

Race week 6 (August 28) - Southwell

London & The South Manager: Matt Chapman Jockeys: Charlie Bishop, David Probert, Jack Doughty, Nicola Currie, Richard Kingscote, Sean Levey Trainers: Andrew Balding, Charlie Hills, Daniel & Claire Kubler, Eve Johnson Houghton, Jack Channon, Richard Hannon

How it works?

There are 100 points up for grabs in each race, split from first to 10th place, and the team at the end of the six weeks with the most points will be crowned this year's champions.

First place is awarded 25 points, second place 18 points and third 15 points.

Scotland Manager: Alex Steedman Jockeys: Andrew Mullen, Jason Watson, Joe Fanning, Mason Paetel, Kevin Stott, Paul Mulrennan Trainers: Charlie Johnston, Heather Main, James Owen, Jim Goldie, Paul Midgley, William Knight

The same points system applies to jockeys, with £20,000 on offer for the jockey that scores the most individual points over the competition.

There is a £50,000 winner-takes-all prize for the winning team and a £35,000 prize pool to the jockeys of the winning team.

The East Manager: Charlie Fellowes Jockeys: Callum Shepherd, Daniel Muscutt, Harry Davies, Jack Mitchell, Kieran Shoemark, Luke Morris Trainers: Charlie Fellowes, Dylan Cunha, James Fanshawe, Richard Newland & Jamie Insole, Roger Varian, Stuart Williams

The joker

Each team manager can play a joker twice during the competition when there are at least 12 horses running in a race (or 11 at Wolverhampton).

The joker will double any points won by that team, but does not apply to the jockey points.

The North Manager: Mick Quinn Jockeys: Alistair Rowlinson, Ben Robinson, Cam Hardie, Connor Beasley, Jason Hart, Oisin Orr Trainers: Brian Ellison, Hugo Palmer, Jennie Candlish, Michael Dods, Mick Appleby, Richard Fahey

The class of 2025

Dual Racing League winners Wales & The West are once again led by Jamie Osborne, with daughter Saffie seeking her fourth successive jockeys' title.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes steps up to lead The East with experienced rider Luke Morris, Daniel Muscutt, Callum Shepherd and Kieran Shoemark all on the roster.

Wales & The West Manager: Jamie Osborne Jockeys: David Egan, Eddy Greatrex, Saffie Osborne, Sean D Bowen, Trevor Whelan, William Carver Trainers: Clive Cox, Ed Walker, Harry Charlton, Ian Williams, Jamie Osborne, Michael Bell

Matt Chapman's London & The South can lean on the star-studded stables of Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon, while former Newcastle United footballer Mick Quinn is back to manage The North.

Image: Former footballer Mick Quinn manages The North

There are two new managers this year with Sky Sports Racing's Mick Fitzgerald stepping in to represent Ireland, who are once again bolstered by the inclusion of wonderkid Billy Loughnane.

Alex Steedman takes charge of Scotland, while Leonna Mayor returns with Yorkshire, who are mixing experience with youth in their jockey line-up.

Yorkshire Manager: Leonna Mayor Jockeys: David Allan, Jack Nicholls, Joanna Mason, PJ McDonald, Rossa Ryan, Silvestre de Sousa Trainers: Adrian Keatley, Ed Bethell, James Tate, Mick & David Easterby, Paul Attwater, Tim Easterby

