Never So Brave pounces to Summer Mile success

Never So Brave swooped in the final furlong to deny front-runner Point Lynas in the Cornish Orchards Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

The long-time leader was clearly starting to feel the pace with two furlongs to run, with Royal meeting winners Never So Brave and Haatem setting out in pursuit and eventually catching Point Lynas inside the mile distance.

Spencer's mount dug deep but was ultimately unable to hold off 11-8 shot Never So Brave and David Probert, who triumphed by three-quarters of a length, with 11-10 favourite Haatem having to settle for third, beaten a further three-quarters of a length.

Balding told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a bit nervy to be honest as I was confident coming into it that if the horse relaxed, he was good enough to be winning today. He relaxed beautifully but obviously we had to make our move a bit sooner than we thought we would because Jamie was getting loose on the lead but we're thrilled with his progression.

"We've put him in the Lennox (Stakes at Goodwood) but we were keen to try the mile but he's a very versatile horse, I think he could be effective at six furlongs and up to a mile - he's just a very good horse.

"I don't know (if we will go to Goodwood), I'll have to discuss it with the owner because obviously this has opened up a few more options, knowing that he does stay a mile, so we will see."