Grand Prix de Paris: Leffard denies Trinity College in Longchamp thriller

Jean-Claude Rouget returned to the Group One winner’s enclosure as Leffard got up to deny Trinity College in a pulsating finish to the Cygagames Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

The dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning trainer - who has had health battles and seen his string much reduced over the last year - was clearly emotional after Cristian Demuro put Leffard's head down right on the line to edge out Aidan O'Brien's Trinity College.

Ryan Moore and Trinity College had tracked Frankly Good Cen before switching out and showing a smart turn of foot, one that looked like it would seal matters. That was not counting for Leffard, however, and he too picked up in great style when asked to leave the pair battling out.

After the shortest of waits, Leffard - who holds an Arc entry - was announced the winner, putting a below-par effort in the Prix du Jockey Club - in which Trinity College had been fourth before winning at Royal Ascot - behind him and fully justifying the decision to supplement for the Paris showpiece.

Rouget told Sky Sports Racing: "It was fantastic when I saw the horse coming. I was very confident there was not a big difference between the two (Leffard and Trinity College).

"I knew he was very good, but I had to find a new confidence in him (after the Prix du Jockey-Club). He was so well this week and the field was not tremendous I decided to supplement him. When I saw six runners, it was possible to be third and we did better.

"I think yes (he is an Arc horse), because when I bought him I was sure I bought a good horse.

It's a big fairytale, life continues and we do other things.

Qilin Queen floors Sunly for Group Two honours

Qilin Queen held off hot favourite Sunly to continue a fine season for trainer Ed Walker with Group Two glory in the Cygames Prix de Malleret.

Last seen disappointing in the Oaks at Epsom, the Pinatubo filly took it up early on in the mile-and-a-half affair, after briefly disputing it with Miss Of Change, and proved tremendously game under a fine ride from Kieran Shoemark.

Unbeaten in three prior career starts, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained, Juddmonte-owned Sunly took a little time to find top gear for Colin Keane and while she tried hard, Qilin Queen refused to give way.

Image: Qilin Queen (K. Shoemark) wins the Cygames Prix de Malleret (Photo: Zuzanna Lupa)

Walker told Sky Sports Racing: "She was very tough at Newbury when she won the Oaks trial, then we went to the Oaks which was the plan, but when we walked the track it was softer than we hoped. But when you're there and all ready to go it's quite hard to scratch.

"We didn't know she wouldn't like soft ground, although we were very suspicious she wouldn't like it and as it turned out she was just wheel spinning coming down the hill. She was beaten a long way out and Tom (Marquand) did a great job in looking after her.

"She was very tough today back on a galloping track on fast ground. Like everybody we probably thought Sunly was unbeatable, we thought the only way to beat her was to nick it and I think Kieran nailed it.

"When they challenged I knew the race wasn't over, because she is tough."

He added on future plans: "Ground will be a factor, but she's in everything and we'll go where the ground is right, 10 or 12 furlongs. She's a Group Two winner so it has to be Group Ones. It's very exciting."

Graffard had better luck earlier on the card, as Sibayan rewarded favourite-backers in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil, although not without a scare in the process.

Stepping up to a mile and three-quarters for the first time, having been second in Group Two and Three company previously this season at a mile and a half, the Aga Khan Studs-owned gelding travelled towards the rear under Mickael Barzalona and there was a moment at the two-furlong marker that saw him worryingly trapped behind runners.

The gap eventually came, however, and he was smart enough to take it, beating Internaute and Double Major with something in hand.

Barzalona admitted: "I thought the gap would come earlier than it did, but he's a lovely horse. It was his first time over the trip and against older horses, so that is good for the future."