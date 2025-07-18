Newbury tips: Elite Status fancied to land Hackwood Stakes spoils in Berkshire for Karl Burke

After Declan Rix's sensational 66/1 July Cup winner last week, the Weekend Winners panel in search of further profit across Newbury and Market Rasen.

Host Kate Tracey is as usual joined by Declan and Sam Boswell to preview this weekend's racing, which is headlined by the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.30pm from Newbury.

Midway through the episode, the team took a closer look at the 2.57pm Group 3 Hackwood Stakes, which is ran over six furlongs in Berkshire.

After two successive third-place finishes for Ed Bethell, Regional is towards the head of the market alongside the likes of last year's winner Elite Status, Jarraaf and Kind Of Blue.

Kate Tracey...

"Genuinely, who has a clue? You can find faults with everyone here and the market seems to have been priced up by default more than anything else. This has been an absolute nightmare and just when you think you might have an angle, another Group race comes along and throws confusion into the mix all over again. I went around the houses and somehow landed on Elite Status at 7/2.

"He's two from two at the track but are issues starting to catch up him? I don't know! We saw in his last two seasons his form started to tail off towards the back end - but his form hasn't started well this year either, so is he doing a topsy turvy? He won over the course and distance last year and it looks strong form because in second was Lake Forest - he finished second in the Commonwealth Cup prior. Kind Of Blue, who was third that day, finished fourth in the Commonwealth whilst Regional - who reopposes and is favourite for this year's renewal - finished back in fourth.

I really like Regional but he's the sort of horse you want for a bigger price each-way play more so than anything else. I just thought - why is Regional going to be able to reverse the form this time around? Yes he's consistent and will run his race but if Elite Status is back to his best, he has the beating of Regional and the rest of the field here.

Sam Boswell...

"Regional at 9/4 is the standard setter maybe but has to be taken on. There were two horses I liked the idea of backing - perhaps more than I will invest significantly in them.

"Khaadem, what a great horse he's been for Charlie Hills but he's on his seasonal return. He's got a mixed record, probably better in his younger days on reappearance. He's entitled to need the run and there's plenty of possible targets down the line for him.

"The other one which I've come round to backing - perhaps not for this race - but Clipper Logistics run King's Gamble here, who returns after nearly a year off. Ralph Beckett trains him and if you go back through the form he's gone well fresh in the past, winning on debut and then last year finishing second. He's got bits and pieces to suggest he could be a quality animal! Behind Lead Artist at Goodwood - that wasn't too bad a defeat when you look at what Lead Artist has done since. More interestingly, he's entered in the Clipper Logistics race at York over a mile later into August. I'll have a small each-way wager on him in the hope he'll at least make the frame to step forward towards York.

Declan Rix...

"This race will be run at a strong tempo as there's plenty of pace on. Regional - is he maybe a bit better over five? Elite Status hasn't raised a leg in four runs, Jarraaf was disappointing last time out. Kind Of Blue looks gone at the game, Diligent Harry has a right chance although he hasn't won on turf but has a penalty to carry.

You keep going further and further down and considering there was loads of pace on here and rain in the forecast, I'm taking another big swing at a six-furlong Group race! Russet Gold I thought was interesting for Roger Varian given he started his season poorly at Salisbury but improved the last day at the Curragh, especially considering he was up against the stands-side rail without any cover.

"It's just interesting that they're reaching for first time blinkers given the Varian team are in good order. Jarraaf was third in the betting and the two of these ran together at Ascot last season in the Bengough Stakes but there wasn't an awful lot between them and this race could set up well for Russet Gold. At 50s, if he ran well I'd be absolutely delighted and if massive amounts of rain arrives via the thunderstorms, that will suit him.

