Minnie Hauk makes it an Oaks double with gutsy Curragh performance

It may have been more solid than spectacular, but Minnie Hauk eventually wore down Wemightakedlongway to avoid a shock and double her Classic tally in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Settled in third for much of the mile-and-a-half contest, with fellow Aidan O'Brien-trained runner Island Hopping deployed in a pacesetting role and Oaks and Pretty Polly fourth Wemightakedlongway splitting the pair in second, Minnie Hauk was under pressure to close the gap with two furlongs to go.

Joseph O'Brien's Wemightakedlongway proved a willing adversary, but the red-hot favourite eventually took her measure and passed the post a length and a quarter in front under Ryan Moore to give O'Brien his eighth Irish Oaks success.

"We thought we'd be sitting second and Dylan (Browne McMonagle, on Wemightakedlongway) got the second position, so Ryan had to make a decision, he was either going to sit second on Dylan's inside, in behind Wayne (Lordan, on Island Hopping), or pull back out of it in a way that he wouldn't have been boxed in," said the Ballydoyle handler.

"Obviously that's a decision Ryan had to make quickly and it was the right decision. It wasn't over-fast. We knew Joseph's filly was a good filly and Dylan gave her a very good ride.

"She (Minnie Hauk) is one of those fillies that you're probably never going to see the best of until the tempo is very strong and very high. She cruises through her races."

O'Brien added: "The boss (John Magnier) asked Ryan where to go with her and he said to go to the Yorkshire Oaks. The boss said, 'what about if we give her a break and train her for the Vermeille and give her a French Arc prep?'.

"All those things are open and we'll see how she is. I think she can do either of those things, but if she's going to the French trial she'd have to have a couple of easy weeks. Obviously if she's going to York, she wouldn't have those couple of easy weeks.

"She had a very easy race today, I'd say. The tempo wasn't very strong so she should come out of it well. I'd imagine in the next week or so we'll have a fair idea, but they are her two options.

"Looking at her she'd probably love York. She has a big stride and it's a Flat track, too. Obviously the boss will decide with Derrick (Smith) and Michael (Tabor)."