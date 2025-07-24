Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League returns at Yarmouth

We have a busy day of action on Thursday led by Yarmouth as they host the return of the Racing League for 2025, live on Sky Sports Racing...

8.40 Yarmouth - Rathgar, Claymore and Epictetus contest Racing League feature

The feature on the opening night of the Racing League at Yarmouth is a belter with Rathgar and Claymore among 13 runners.

Rathgar is only one pound higher than when winning this prize last year and Jack Channon's five-year-old looks primed to go close for London and The South.

Jamie and Saffie Osborne team up with top-weight Epictetus. Successful in Group Three company when trained by John and Thady Gosden, he showed plenty when fifth at Newbury on debut for this yard and he is respected up in distance.

Claymore landed a Newmarket handicap earlier this month and must be feared under a four-pound penalty.

Image: Seven teams compete in 42 races with 100 points up for grabs in every contest

3.45 Doncaster - Stem and The Cursor contest strong novice

Stem headlines a small but select field for this Darley EBF Novice Stakes at Doncaster where the winner will be given free entry into the St Leger.

The Richard Hannon-trained Stem created a huge impression when running away with a Newbury novice on heavy ground in September and all eyes will be on this exciting colt as he steps up to a mile and a half under Sean Levey.

Frankel colt The Cursor is yet to win in four starts but the form of his Doncaster second in March looks particularly strong. He struggled to feature in the King George V Stakes at the Royal meeting but will be popular in these calmer waters.

Arabian Poet is a half-brother to Japan and Mogul but is yet to show similar ability.

1.45 Worcester - Heroique De Maulde and Fever Dream clash

Heroique De Maulde and Fever Dream will be fancied in this Land O Plums Hirons 50th Anniversary Handicap Chase at Worcester.

Heroique De Maulde recorded a fifth success over fences when scoring at Bangor in June and can give another solid showing despite a career-high mark.

Fever Dream doubled his tally over fences when successful over this course and distance earlier this month and judged on that victory he could be capable of further improvement.

Others to note include Deep Purple and My Gift To You.

Best of the rest

1.25 Doncaster - A nice two-year-old contest with some decent form-lines on display, headed by Albany 10th Senorita Vega.

2.00 Doncaster - A valuable novice with some interesting pedigrees, Allegresse is a relation to high-class stayer Eldar Eldarov, and Double Eagle, Erbil and Sunset On Leros all have smart breeding.

2.20 Worcester - Midnight Pass could be popular for Emma Lavelle having shown plenty of promise over today's course and distance.

7.02 Newbury - A fair nursery with Who Is Alice and Snake Charmer catching the eye.

6.22 Newbury - Sydney Rock fancied for Cole team.

7.40 Yarmouth - Solar Aclaim and Tan Rapido arrive in good form.

8.10 Yarmouth - Class Three contest with Miller Spirit and Tryfan among nine runners.