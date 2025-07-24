Racing League: London & The South and Scotland dominate in opening week at Yarmouth

It was Matt Chapman's London & The South team that left Yarmouth with the bragging rights after an exciting opening night of Racing League action at Yarmouth.

Amid challenging conditions in Norfolk, it was London & The South who got off to flyer in race one when Fantasy World charged home to thwart Sportingsilvermine (Scotland). Under the guidance of David Probert, Andrew Balding's charge emerged upsides team-mate Papagei two furlongs from home before picking up to collar James Owen's aforementioned frontrunner, bagging 25 points in the process.

Team Ireland were off the mark in the second race, with Tuco Salamanca (5-2 favourite) obliging for trainer Ollie Sangster and jockey Billy Loughnane, before race three produced an exciting three-way battle.

The Chris Dwyer-trained Jimmy Speaking (100-30), representing London and The South, ensured the team's flying start continued as he just edged victory in the hands of Jack Dace, beating Lir Speciale by a neck with a further nose back to Atlantic Gamble in third.

It was in race four where the Scotland fightback began. Frontrunning under Mason Paetel, Mister Bluebird made just about all to fend off the onrushing El Bodon (of Team Yorkshire).

Solar Aclaim repeated the feat in race five for the Scottish contingent, justifying 3-1 favouritism with aplomb for Kevin Stott and Julie Camacho. Despite the Blues picking up maximum points, it was actually an even better result for the East, who reaped the rewards of their joker card by picking up enhanced returns for second and fourth-placed finishes.

Scotland added a third win to their tally as Pole Star (7-2) took race six for Charlie Johnston and Joe Fanning, benefiting from a particularly smart ride. The three-year-old arrived the winner of two of his five starts and Fanning produced his challenge at precisely the right time, holding off 3-1 favourite Miller Spirit.

Having just been displaced at the top of the leaderboard by Scotland, it was London & The South's turn to bounce back in the finale. Second in this feature race last year, Andaleep went one better this time under Richard Kingscote, keeping Qitaal (Scotland) at arm's length throughout to regain the ascendancy heading into week two at Wolverhampton.

Jamie Osborne opted to play Wales & The West's joker for the closing race on the card, but had to settle for third with 6-5 favourite Wave Rider.

Final table - week one

London & The South - 158

Scotland - 156

The East - 135

Ireland - 90

Wales & The West - 83

The North - 70

Yorkshire - 50