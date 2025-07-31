Whirl underlines Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe credentials with dominant Nassau Stakes triumph at Goodwood

Aidan O’Brien’s Whirl dominated the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, to record her second Group One success of the season.

The previous race, the Gordon Stakes, was subject to a small delay due to a torrential downpour and when almost 30 millimetres of rain fell in half an hour, the going was changed to heavy.

With lightning in the area, too, the starting stalls were deemed too dangerous to use and following a flag start Ryan Moore took the bull by the horns and sent the Oaks runner-up into the lead.

The Musidora and Pretty Polly winner, who lost out only narrowly at Epsom to stablemate Minnie Hauk, was always in control and while See The Fire briefly looked a threat, Moore had saved plenty and Whirl pulled five lengths clear as the 6-5 favourite. Cecerne, a surprise winner of the Coronation Stakes, kept on well for second on her first run over 10 furlongs.

Image: Ryan Moore poses with the Nassau Stakes trophy after guiding Whirl to success

O'Brien said: "It's incredible really, she's a home-bred filly by Wootton Bassett who has all the options in front of her. She could go to the Arc, the Arc trials, and the Breeders' Cup as well.

"In the spring when the fillies worked it was Whirl who came up in front. Minnie Hauk is a great traveller, a great cruiser, and we won't see the best of her until she goes up in class.

"When they do come together we will find out who is the best."

Merchant sets sail for Gordon success

Merchant pulled out all the stops to deny Wimbledon Hawkeye in a thrilling finish to the HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes in attritional conditions.

An impressive winner in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, William Haggas' improving son of Teofilo was sent off the 6-5 favourite to enhance his growing reputation with a Group Three success.

With the threat of lightning meaning a flag start it was Gary and Josh Moore's Too Soon who led them along, with the Highclere Thoroughbreds-owned market leader among those held up at the rear of the field along with Aidan O'Brien's Galveston and Andrew Balding's recent Sandown winner Windlord.

With the runners edging over to the stands side with the two-furlong pole approaching, it appeared as though James Owen's Wimbledon Hawkeye would take some reeling in, but Merchant's jockey Tom Marquand had a brave ally when he needed him, with the colt bridging the deficit to register a nose verdict in the nick of time.

Image: Merchant heads for home in the driving rain at Goodwood

Whether it proves to be at home or abroad, exciting options now await for Merchant, who was bred by Jim Bolger. Doncaster or Paris appears to be the discussion to be had regarding the autumn.

Haggas said: "Tom said he didn't enjoy the ground, but he kept going and that's what I like about him the most.

"His temperament is brilliant, he doesn't give a monkey's about anything. That is one of his great attributes for the future.

"They all had to cope with the conditions, it was going to be messy whatever happened with the flag start. He's only won a nose and James' horse ran a fabulous race.

"He really dug in well, he's a very good horse. Desert Hero won this race and then ran in the St Leger and I don't think he was ever quite the same afterwards.

"I'm worried about stretching this horse out to a mile and six too soon, I think he is really a horse for next year, too. We think he's very good.

"However, if he didn't like the ground there then he may not like the ground in France in autumn. I'm not saying the Arc is definitely not going to happen, but it's not definitely not going to happen either."

Highclere's Harry Herbert added: "I'm not sure we'll go for the Leger, the plan - so long as he comes out of this race fine - is to go to York (Great Voltigeur Stakes).

"We'll see how that goes, if York went well and we had good ground at York we'd see what this horse can do on perfect ground.

"Tom said he was spinning his wheels the whole way, it's extraordinary that he's won. If he happened to go through York OK then the trainer has talked more about the Arc, which is quite bold.

"He's worried about going a mile and six as a three-year-old, he sees him as having a very big future. He's a master with this type of horse."

Coppull braves downpour in Richmond Stakes

Clive Cox won the Markel Richmond Stakes for the third time in seven years as Coppull ran out a comfortable winner, in a race run in torrential rain.

Following on from Golden Horde in 2019 and Supremacy 12 months later, Cox bided his time with the son of Bated Breath after a meritorious run at Royal Ascot.

He finished third behind Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes there and paid the winner a handsome compliment, always looking in control under David Probert.

Image: Coppull (right) came home the best under David Probert

Aidan O'Brien's Puerto Rico finished second for the third race in a row, but never looked like getting on terms with the two-length winner.

Eve Johnson Houghton's Havana Hurricane was last at the halfway stage and while he did make plenty of progress, his run eventually flattened out and he finished third.

Cox said: "I was worried about soft ground because he's got such a beautiful action on a nice surface. He's very quick and did that really well.

"I'm still not sure he'll go on really soft ground so if we'd been in the next race it would have been harder work, but he's still very good and he showcased that today.

"I think he's very gifted and he's a proper six-furlong horse so usual plans from here, Middle Park will be the end goal."

O'Brien said of Puerto Rico: ''I'm very happy with that. It was a lovely run and I'd say he'd be happy going up to seven furlongs."

Johnson Houghton felt the rain had already got into the ground, blunting Havana Hurricane's speed.

She said: "The ground was just a bit loose and that impacted on his turn of foot, but he's run a lovely race.

"I'm really pleased, the horse in front is rated 102 and the horse in front of him is rated 104 - we've turned the form around with Maximised so I'm happy.

"He tries really hard, he's an absolute legend and we love him."