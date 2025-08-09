Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot's Shergar Cup takes centre stage on Saturday with Lingfield also live

We have world-class jockeys on display on Saturday afternoon as the Shergar Cup headlines a quality day of action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Ascot - Prince Of India and Milford do battle

A cracking renewal of this Class Two Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint at Ascot.

Prince Of India tops the weights for team Asia and jockey Ryusei Sakai. Marco Botti's three-year-old has stepped forward with each start, culminating with a dominant display at Newmarket, and he must be feared despite a hike in the weights.

Milford is a solid campaigner who has finished in the money on his last two outings. Slightly unlucky on the latter of those starts at Chester, he rates the chief danger under Hollie Doyle.

Flash Harry has only had three starts, while Up The Pace looks the pick of the remainder.

4.30 Ascot - Miss Information and Urban Lion clash

Miss Information and Urban Lion clash in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, the finale on a super day of action at Ascot.

Miss Information bounced back to form when landing the Kensington Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting and a similar effort would see her go close. She disappointed slightly at Newmarket, but this looks more suitable.

Urban Lion ran a corker when fifth, drawn on the wrong side, in the Royal Hunt Cup and this progressive four-year-old should be in the money under Australian jockey Hugh Bowman.

Golden Mind and Treasure Time have solid place claims.

5.47 Lingfield - Venezuelan and Alibey contest intriguing maiden

A small but select field for this competitive Pristine Homes Maiden Stakes at Lingfield.

Venezuelan is yet to win in six starts but showed enough when third to Shergar Cup runner Tenability at Ascot last month to say he can take a race of this nature.

Alibey, rated 75 after her three outings, looks to have solid chances but might be one for handicaps later down the line.

Wise Counsellor and Bintalina cannot be ruled out in a tight affair.

Best of the rest

10.44 Saratoga - Grade One Sword Dancer with Appleby pair El Cordobes and Nations Pride lining up.

10.54 Colonial Downs - Grade One Arlington Million - Integration, Mystik Dan and Cairo feature.

1.35 Ascot - An intriguing contest over the minimum trip with Manaccan, Toca Madera and Rosario catching the attention.

2.10 Ascot - A stayers' contest where Wild Waves and Northumberland Plate winner Spirit Mixer clash.

2.45 Ascot - Insanity bids to go back-to-back after putting up a gutsy effort to land this last year. Dramatic Star will be popular.

3.55 Ascot - Tenability will be fancied for William Haggas and Delphine Santiago.

12.58 Deauville - A Group Three contest where Uther and Simca Mille clash.

1.33 Deauville - A Listed race for two-year-old's where Alice Haynes saddles Wateen.

4.35 Deauville - Ascot disappointment Asmarani represents Aga Khan in Listed contest.